Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm Kalshi Market on to Stay With LIV is Live

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, and global golf superstars Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm might be learning just that. Kalshi’s LIV Golf market currently predicts that the two will remain with LIV Golf, but speculation is growing that they could jump ship.

DeChambeau and Rahm each have over a 65% chance on Kalshi to remain with LIV. Rumors sparked, though, following a controversial press conference with LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil.

Golfers to compete in a LIV Golf Tournament in Q1 2027

Bryson DeChambeau 84%

Jon Rahm 67%

Trading $10 on either of them to compete in a LIV Golf Tournament in Q1 2027 profits $1.69 for DeChambeau and $4.44 for Rahm. For the market to grade “yes” for either of them, they need to compete in a tournament between January 1st and March 31st, 2027.

Coming to an end?

Both DeChambeau and Rahm’s statuses are in jeopardy. DeChambeau’s current LIV Golf contract expires at the end of the season on August 30th.

Rahm’s situation is a bit more complicated, LIV still owes him roughly half of the $300 million contract he signed in 2023. However, with LIV Golf’s finances reportedly in rough waters, there is a chance he never sees that money if they file for bankruptcy.

Questionable comments

Comments by CEO Scott O’Neil sparked the rumors that the league’s top two stars could leave. When asked about retaining DeChambeau and Rahm, O’Neil deflected by praising other players such as Dean Burmester and Cam Smith. He continued saying this:

“I think when you have a global game, and you have 57 players from 21 countries, and you're playing in 10 countries on five continents, how you define stars gets really interesting,” O’Neil said. “So while I have all the time in the world for Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, I think I'd be remiss in saying they're not only two of the biggest, best golfers on the planet, but I think they're some of the biggest stars in sports, let alone golf. Would certainly love them to come along for the ride and journey because they carry maybe more weight than anybody in the game, and I have a lot of time for that.”

Following this weekend, only two LIV Golf events remain this season in Indianapolis and the Team Championship in Michigan, ending on August 30th.

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