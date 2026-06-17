Caitlin Clark Trade Rumors Reflected in Kalshi Odds

The Fever are rising and so is the market for Caitlin Clark’s next team. Prediction markets suggest that the Los Angeles Sparks could be a team to watch if the Indiana Fever trade Caitlin Clark amid recent rumors.

Rumors began to fly after a heated conversation between Clark and Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White surfaced. Multiple sports media outlets and personalities amplified the rumors.

Caitlin Clark Next Team - Kalshi

Stays with Indiana 89%

Los Angeles Sparks 18%

Those rumors haven’t impacted Kalshi’s WNBA trade market with the Indiana Fever a strong 79% favorite to keep Clark with $10 netting $1.14 in profit. The Los Angeles Sparks are the only other WNBA team that Kalshi lists. This market is open until May 1, 2027 which is when Kalshi will grade based on the team Clark is with.

The Whitlock effect

One notable sports media personality, Jason Whitlock, recently wrote in a post on X that the Indiana Fever were planning to trade Clark to the Los Angeles Sparks and that UCLA head coach Cori Close would be Los Angeles’ next head coach.

While Whitlock has a resume that includes ESPN, Fox Sports, and AOL to name a few, his "reports" like this are notoriously unreliable, and his X account has the track record to prove that.

Clark downplays rumors

Early in the rumors about her relationship with Coach White and the rest of her Indiana teammates, Clark shut them down. Following Indiana’s June 6 loss to the New York Liberty, she was asked about those rumors.

“I don't really know why we're still on this. We talked about it and especially for our team we didn't blatantly sit there and talk about everything you guys were writing and what's in the media. We were just talking about how we can be better as a team and that me and Steph [White] are good like we have each othother's backs more than anybody and I have my teammates' backs more than anybody. Just emphasizing that we don’t want that coming to our locker room.”

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