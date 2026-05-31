The value is definitely there for Cam Schlittler to take home the 2026 Cy Young award with a massive 47% chance to do so on Kalshi, and the only pitcher in the AL with over a 10% chance at that.

His numbers across the board are top-5 in the league at a 7-2 record, 1.50 ERA, 81 strikeouts, and 0.85 WHIP. He’s pitched a total of 72 innings, allowing 48 hits and 14 total runs, including just three home runs.

AL Cy Young Winner - Kalshi

Cam Schlittler 47%

Dylan Cease 8%

Gavin Williams 8%

Jacob Degrom 8%

Tarik Skubal 8%

Jose Soriano 3%

Logan Gilbert 3%

What the market means

Cam Schlittler at 47% while the rest of the board sits under 10% means that he is an extremely heavy favorite to win. However, being under the 50% mark means that there is still plus money value to his percentage with a $10 risk, profiting $10.59 should he win.

How we got here

Schlittler has been a breakout story to say the least this season. He came into the season with just a 2% shot of winning the Cy Young and has completely outperformed that and then some. He rose to 6% in late March going into mid-April, which was in the early stages of the season, and took off from there, rising to over 30% in early May and to over 40% later in the month.

He leads the American League in several key statistics outside of his ERA, strikeouts, and WHIP, including hits per 9 IP (6.000), WAR for pitchers (3.3), strikeouts/base on balls (6.231), adj. ERA (274), adj. pitching wins (2.3), and adj. pitching runs (20), to name a few.

Something else to point out is that of the rest of the “contenders” on the board with an 8% chance in Tarik Skubal, Jacob deGrom, Dylan Cease, and Gavin Williams, Schlittler is the only one to sit in the top-10, let alone the top-5, in W/L, ERA, strikeouts, and WHIP.

As far as the rest of the season goes, New York sits with the 12th-most favorable remaining schedule for pitchers. As a whole, the Yankees boast the fourth-best team ERA in the league at 3.19.

Past Yankees to win Cy Young

Should Schlittler continue down this patch of dominance and win the Cy Young, he’d become the seventh Yankees pitcher to win the award, joining Bob Turley (1958), Whitey Ford (1961), Sparky Lyle (1977), Ron Guidry (1978), Roger Clemens (2001), and Gerrit Cole (2023).

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