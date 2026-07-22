Cameron Boozer New NBA Rookie of the Year Favorite on Kalshi

Cam Boozer now leads the NBA Rookie of the Year board on Kalshi after a dominant Summer League. Boozer entered Summer League as the third favorite behind AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson.

Kalshi’s NBA Rookie of the Year market quickly shifted to Boozer following Summer League, with his extended run making his case.

NBA Rookie of the Year - Kalshi

Cameron Boozer 24%

Caleb Wilson 23%

Darryn Peterson 20%

AJ Dybantsa 19%

Even at the top of the board, there is still value trading on Boozer with $10 profiting $29.54 should he win Rookie of the Year.

Boozer’s run

Despite slipping behind Dybantsa and Peterson in the draft, Boozer emerged from Summer League as the clear frontrunner.

What Boozer did in Summer League is no different than what he was doing at Duke. In college, he averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. He posted 18.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game through six Summer League games. That includes a 19-point, 8-rebound, and 4-assist outing in the championship game.

As for the 2026-27 season, Boozer enters the season with every chance to become the Memphis Grizzlies’ go-to scorer. Zach Edey joins him in the frontcorurt, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cedric Coward making up the backcourt, and Jerami Grant as the wing.

Leaning off Dybantsa and Peterson

Dybantsa deserved the No. 1 pick, but Washington’s crowded lineup hurts him. Dybantsa will play behind Anthony Davis and Trae Young on offense. A role that he’s never played through his career. He averaged 25 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks in two Summer League games.

As for Peterson, he had an extended Summer League run with four games, averaging 25 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Like Dybantsa though, he’s playing with offensive minded pieces in Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen, who each averaged 23+ ppg last year.

Caleb Wilson made his case

Fourth overall pick Caleb Wilson jumped both Dybantsa and Peterson on Kalshi, climbing 13% to 23% after averaging 23.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in four games.

There is no true go-to scoring option for the Chicago Bulls giving Wilson a clear runway to takeover.

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