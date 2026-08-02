Chicago Bears Moving to Indiana? Here's What Kalshi Market Says

From the Chicago Bears to the Indiana Bears? Kalshi says a move out of Illinois isn’t likely, yet Indiana’s price stays within striking distance.

Currently, Kalshi’s NFL market hints at the Bears moving to a new location within Illinois at a 58% price, while a potential move to Indiana is priced at 37%.

Chicago Bears Relocation - Kalshi

A new location in Illinois 58%

Indiana 37%

Do not relocate or announce a relocation 3%

This market will be open for a maximum of two years until Week 1 of the 2028 NFL season and grade when the team announces its relocation plans. Trading $10 profits $6.20 on them relocating to a new Illinois stadium, and $15.89 if they move to Indiana.

Goodbye Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears' lease with Soldier Field currently runs until 2033, but signs are pointing towards them breaking the lease and moving to a new stadium before then.

Soldier Field, the NFL’s oldest stadium, opened in 1924 and last underwent a major renovation in 2002-2003. It also holds the smallest capacity of any stadium in the NFL at around 61,500.

The open-air design also limits the team because of Chicago's weather, which is the main reason it wants an enclosed stadium.

Potential relocation sites

The two cities with the strongest links to a potential Bears relocation are Arlington Heights, Illinois, sitting just north of Chicago, and just south of the state border in Hammond, Indiana.

Both cities, with the support of the state and local governments, have been doing what they can to persuade the franchise to relocate there. The Bears have already dedicated $2 billion towards building a new stadium.

On May 31, Illinois State Senator Bill Cunningham introduced a new piece of legislation allowing cities within Cook County, including Arlington Heights, to create their own sports stadium authority. A statement from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office put stress on the Bears’ shifting decision.

"The Bears have built a storied legacy in Illinois for over 100 years but have spent the last six years, and especially the last few months, shifting their position on a stadium location. That has hindered their progress,” the statement read. "Today appears to be another instance of that, after Illinois leaders have been working with the Bears in good faith. Governor Pritzker has always been clear that he wants the Bears to stay in Illinois and still remains open to a sensible solution that protects taxpayers."

As for Hammond, the team's Board of Directors voted to advance a stadium development project. Bears officials remain firm that they cannot build a new stadium without property tax support in which the state approved by a unanimous 24-0 vote. State officials, including Governor Mike Braun, are confident enough that the governor has already welcomed the team to Indiana.

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