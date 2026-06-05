Chwalinska vs. Andreeva: What Prediction Markets Say About the Women's French Open Final

Mirra Andreeva is set to take on Maja Chwalinska in the Women’s French Open Final on Saturday, with prediction markets favoring Andreeva winning the first Grand Slam title of her career.

Andreeva is currently trading at a massive 76% while Chwalinska is seeing 24% on Kalshi’s French Open prediction market. Similar numbers are being traded on the French Open market on Polymarket, with Andreeva at 78% and Chwalinska with 23%.

Mirra Andreeva Vs. Maja Chwalinska prediction market prices

Kalshi

Mirra Andreeva 76% ($10 to win $2.61)

Maja Chwalinska 24% ($10 to win $29.54)

Polymarket

Mirra Andreeva 78% ($10 to win $2.77)

Maja Chwalinska 23% ($10 to win $32.47)

Andreeva’s asking price of 78% means that she is a massive favorite, while Chwalinska being a 23% reflects her status as a significant underdog. While the return on Andreeva isn't much different between the two markets, Chwalinska offers slightly more value on Polymarket if she wins.

Path to the final

Andreeva came in as the world No. 8 in the WTA and ran through to the final, winning straight sets in all but the second round against Marina Bassols Ribera. On her way to the final, she defeated Fiona Ferro, Marie Bouzkova, Jil Teichmann, Sorana Cirstea, and Marta Kostyuk.

As for Chwalinska, she’s been making statement after statement after qualifying to play in the Women’s French Open to begin with as the 114th-ranked women’s player. She cruised through the qualifiers, winning straight sets in all three matches.

In her six matches leading up to the final, she defeated all top-100 players, including No. 56 Zheng Qinwen, No. 21 Elise Mertens, No. 49 Maria Sakkari, No. 92 Diane Parry, No. 24 Anna Kalinskaya, and No. 23 Diana Shnaider.

Experience playing on clay

While both have strong records playing on clay, Andreeva is seen as a top-10 talent on these courts, boasting a 48-15 record in WTA play at a 76% win rate. Over the last year, she has a 21-3 record on dirt with two of her losses coming to top-5 talents in Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina.

Looking at Chwalinska, clay has been her best surface with an 8-2 WTA record for an 80% success rate. However, with just 10 matches and nine of them coming in the French Open, it pushes for the advantage towards Andreeva even more.

Mirra Andreeva joins elite company

With her advancement to the final, Andreeva at 19 years young could become the fourth-youngest women's champion in French Open history, behind Monica Seles, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario and Steffi Graf.

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