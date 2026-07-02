Colombia Big Favorite Against Ghana on Kalshi in World Cup

Two of the best-ranked defenses from the group stage will match up in the knockout round, and Kalshi favors Colombia to win and advance in another low-scoring affair.

Kalshi’s World Cup market for the knockout round lists moneylines, spreads, and totals for regulation time as well as prices to advance. Note that regulation-time markets cover only the first 90 minutes plus stoppage time and exclude extra time and penalties.

Colombia vs. Ghana

To Advance: Colombia (80%) vs. Ghana (20%)

Reg. Moneyline: Colombia (65%) vs. Ghana (13%), Draw (24%)

Reg. Spread: Colombia -1.5 (37%)

Reg. Total: 2.5 (Over 41%)

Trading $20 on Colombia to advance profits $4.35. The same trade profits $74.65 on Ghana. Colombia’s regulation moneyline profits $10.03 and $125 on Ghana at the same trade amount.

How we got here

Colombia topped Group K and earned a knockout matchup against third-place Ghana. Colombia cruised through Group K with a 2-1-0 record, drawing Portugal in the final match. A suffocating defense was on full display having allowed just one goal with two clean sheets.

Ghana’s route was a rockier one, going 1-1-1. It had a Group Stage win against Panama, an impressive 0-0 draw against England, and suffered a 2-1 loss to Croatia. To stay competitive against a disciplined Colombia side, Ghana must fix its inconsistencies.

Tough defenses

Take this as it’s presented, but both teams defend well. While Colombia conceded one goal, Ghana allowed two. Ghana had two clean sheets, including one against powerhouse England.

Seeing both defenses locked in, Kalshi is leaning heavily on the under 2.5-goal mark at 59%. There are also shades on Colombia covering -1.5 goals as its team total goals sits at 56% to go over 1.5 while Ghana has 56% to stay under 0.5 goals.

A win for either sets up a Round of 16 match against the winner of Switzerland and Algeria on Tuesday July 7 from BC Place in Vancouver.

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