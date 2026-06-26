Colombia vs Portugal Match Set as Nailbiter on Kalshi Prediction Market

Haters gonna hate, but Cristiano Ronaldo silenced them with a brace, and Kalshi now shows Portugal getting plenty of respect against Colombia on Saturday.

Both Portugal and Colombia come into their final Group K match steaming hot, with Kalshi’s World Cup price set accordingly, with all signs pointing toward a tight contest.

Colombia vs. Portugal

Moneyline: Portugal (53%) vs. Colombia (24%), Draw (25%)

Portugal (53%) vs. Colombia (24%), Draw (25%) Spread: Portugal -1.5 (27%)

Portugal -1.5 (27%) Total: 2.5 (47% Over)

Kalshi favors Portugal at 53%, getting a near-even $12.39 return on a $15 trade. A Colombia win pays $44.33 on the same $15 risk. The noticeable price comes on the spread, where Portugal is favored by -1.5, but Colombia has a 73% chance to cover and keep it close.

High-stakes matchup

This is as high-stakes as it gets with the first-place spot in the group on the line. Colombia is 2-0, outscoring its opponents 4-1 across both matches. They lead the group with six points.

Portugal is one spot behind, with four points. They also hold the advantage in both goals for (6 to 4) and goal difference (+5 to +3). Portugal’s high goal tally and margin come from its 5-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan.

That said, a win or draw for Colombia would secure first place in the group and a favorable matchup against a third-place team.

Portugal needs to win to top the group with a loss or draw, keeping them in second place. For those wondering, a win would also set up a potential quarterfinals matchup between Portugal and Argentina. Messi vs. Ronaldo in the World Cup for the first time.

Anytime goal or assist

Cristiano Ronaldo 50%

Luis Díaz 29%

Ronaldo and Luis Díaz top their teams’ anytime goalscorer markets. Ronaldo’s price surged after his brace in Portugal’s last match. Luis Díaz scored one of Colombia’s three goals against Uzbekistan and assisted on Daniel Muñoz' long goal against Congo DR.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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