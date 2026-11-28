Another week, another flip on Kalshi’s NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year market between New York Jets pass rusher David Bailey and New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese. This time, Bailey sits at the top of the board coming out of Week 11 at 53%, while Reese sits behind him at 38%.

Reese entered Week 11 as a heavy 55% favorite, while Bailey trailed at 27%. Bailey surged 26% while Reese took a 17% hit. A $10 trade profits $7.63 if Bailey wins and $15.86 if Reese wins.

Defensive Rookie of the Year winner - Kalshi

David Bailey 53%

Arvell Reese 38%

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Making strides

Bailey stormed to the top of the board after a strong performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished with five total tackles (2 solo), two sacks, two TFLs, two QB hits, and a pass deflection, and played a crucial role in the Jets coming out on top in the game.

That brings his season totals to 49 total tackles (28 solo), 9.5 sacks, 12 TFLs, 14 QB hits, four pass deflections, and six forced fumbles. His sacks tie for third-most in the NFL, while his forced fumbles lead the league.

On a per-game basis, he’s averaging 4.9 tackles with a 57.1% solo tackle rate and 2.35 pressures.

Reese slips up

While still worthy of Defensive Rookie of the Year, Arvell Reese took a step back in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had seven total tackles, one TFL, and one QB hit, otherwise, a quiet game for his standards. That brings his season totals to 87 total tackles (56 total), 4.5 sacks, nine TFLs, six QB hits, one interception, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble. He’s top-10 in total tackles and leads the league in solo tackles. He’s averaging 7.3 tackles per game with a 64.4% solo tackle rate.

Bailey has a chance to bolster his numbers even more in Week 12 against a spiraling Miami Dolphins, while Reese could keep up with a strong performance against the Indianapolis Colts. Both kick off at 1 p.m. EST.

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