Despite losing Jaxson Dart for the season, the New York Giants are still winning with Jameis Winston under center. They are 3-1-1 and in first place in the NFC East. However, Kalshi’s NFC East market continues to fade the Giants regardless of their place in the standings with a 25% chance to win.

The Giants' 25% sits well behind the Dallas Cowboys at 44%. The Philadelphia Eagles were 33%, but have since dropped to 22% after Jalen Hurts was ruled out with a blod clot. A $10 trade on the Giants winning the NFC East profits $38.

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Don’t count out famous Jameis

As inspiring as he is off the field, Jameis Winston has backed up his words on the field. In three games starting this season, Winston has totaled 694 passing yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Giants also haven’t lost since he took over, with two wins to open his QB1 run and a tie in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.

With his play, the Giants are averaging 25 points and 321.6 yards per game in the three full games that he’s started since Dart went out. The defense has also held its ground at just 19.3 points per game allowed.

Cowboys, Eagles struggles continue

The Giants are the only team in the NFC East sitting above a .500 record. Dallas, although it has the best offense in the division at 27.6 points, is being held back by its defense, which is allowing 27.2 points. The Cowboys have a 2-3 record and are coming off arguably the worst loss of the season thus far to the now 1-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For the Eagles, after starting the season with two close-call wins over the Commanders (24-22) and Tennessee Titans (24-20), they’ve ripped off three straight losses to the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Philly has taken a sizeable step back from last season. Notably, on the offensive line, Hurts has taken 13 sacks, and Saquon Barkley has been unable to find any running room. Both of them are injured and out this week. It's unclear when they'll return.

The Giants still have four NFC East games remaining this season to prove that Jameis Winston is able to lead them. In Week 6, they’re at home against the New Orleans Saints.

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