Following a stellar 2025-26 campaign with AFC Bournemouth, Kalshi’s next team market says Junior Kroupi could be on the move. While Bournemouth remains the favorite to keep the 20-year-old forward, Tottenham is a team to watch behind them.

Currently, Bournemouth holds a 97% price while the Spurs have the second-highest price on the board at 9%.

Eli Junior Kroupi's next club- Kalshi

Bournemouth 97%

Tottenham 9%

PSG 7%

Barcelona 1%

At his 92% price to remain with Bournemouth, just $.71 in profit is made on a $25 trade. The same trade on Tottenham profits $183.28. The market settles on October 2nd based on which team he’s with by then.

A move delayed

Kroupi is coming off his first season with Bournemouth with an impressive 13 goals made up of 52 shots, with 22 on target. He really got going in the final eight matches of the season, scoring five goals. His impact was immediate, with Bournemouth taking a slight step forward from 15-11-12 in 2024-25 to 13-18-7 last season.

While a move looked likely, on July 29th, reports confirmed Kroupi suffered a fifth metatarsal fracture in his foot during Bournemouth's pre-season training camp in Austria. He’s since had surgery, and doctors expect him to miss three to four months

Tottenham holding off for now

Tottenham has been one of the most vocal and leading clubs in the Kroupi sweepstakes, with several other clubs in contention, including PSG. Kroupi expressed interest in the Spurs for a larger role over PSG’s secondary roster spot.

It’s been reported that Tottenham was prepared to offer a $107.6 million (80 million pounds) offer to acquire Kroupi for next season. With the injury, Tottenham has put the offer on hold, however, it is keeping its interest with the intention of revisiting the situation in January.

Is Bournemouth willing to sell?

Days before the injury, Bournemouth’s willingness to listen to offers remained unclear. In his latest transfer update on Kroupi before the injury, Fabrizio Romano reported that the club had no plans to sell, but that Barcelona and Manchester City were other clubs to watch.

“Barcelona have explored Eli Junior Kroupi as an option over recent weeks in case Julián Álvarez deal doesn’t advance. Manchester City also asked for infos on Kroupi this month. Bournemouth want to keep him and insist on no plans to sell.”

With everything on hold, the October 2nd deadline on Kalshi heavily leans on him staying with Bournemouth until he returns.

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter SIBONUS at sign-up — you only need a $10 deposit and $25 in trades to unlock up to a $500 bonus.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.