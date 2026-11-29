Fernando Mendoza’s Offensive Rookie of the Year market on Kalshi has been volatile in his first two starts. He currently sits at a 22% chance to win, only behind Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman at 34%. These are the only two players above a 15% chance to win. But Mendoza is trending down while Coleman is trending up.

Coleman made the jump over Mendoza last week after a breakout performance. Mendoza led the market after his first start in Week 10 before falling back. A $10 trade profits $18.08 on Coleman and $31.21 on Mendoza.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winner - Kalshi

Jonah Coleman 34%

Fernando Mendoza 22%

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Mendoza falling despite a strong outing

Fernando Mendoza took the lead last week after posting 143 passing yards, 22 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown. He followed that up with a strong 267-yard, three-touchdown, one-interception outing last week.

Granted, both games were losses by more than a touchdown, and he completed less than 60% of his pass attempts in both games. However, there was clear improvement from one week to the next, a sign that he could continue to churn out strong numbers to finish the season. Especially in this Las Vegas Raiders offense that runs a pass play 60.41% of its play calls.

Coleman too strong

The Broncos have turned to Jonah Coleman as their RB1, and it's paying off. Coleman went for 41 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries in Week 8, 57 yards and another touchdown on 17 carries in Week 9, and a breakout 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in Week 11.

He’s averaged over 3.5 yards per carry in each game, and his usage has surged, going from a 49% snap share in Week 7 to 85% last week. He has a chance to continue his breakout to finish the season, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Chargers remaining on the Broncos' schedule. All bottom-15 run defenses in the league.

Both Mendoza and Coleman are on the road in Week 12 before meeting again in Week 15 in Las Vegas.

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