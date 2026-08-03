Francisco Lindor Trade? Kalshi Market Tabs Yankees as 2027 Destination

A tale of two stories. The New York Mets made it clear over the weekend ahead of the MLB trade deadline that Francisco Lindor was not on the table for a trade. However, Kalshi’s MLB trade market hints at a move before next season.

Currently, Lindor is favored to land with the New York Yankees ahead of next season while the Mets also remain favored to keep the star shortstop.

Francisco Lindor Next Team - Kalshi

New York Yankees 89%

New York Mets 76%

Boston Red Sox 10%

Los Angeles Dodgers 6%

A $25 trade on Lindor to land with the Yankees ahead of the 2027 season profits $2.86. The same trade on the Mets offers $7.76. The market grades on March 25, 2027, Opening Day for next season based on what team he’s on by then.

Mets holding firm ahead of 2026 trade deadline

A deal before the 2026 MLB trade deadline is unlikely at this point and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale confirmed that saying, “They also have informed teams that shortstop Francisco Lindor is off limits for now.”

This was not the case over the last few weeks as Lindor’s name was involved in trade rumors earlier in the season with the Mets not marking him as “untouchable.” However, many around the league noted that a trade was unlikely.

Why a move makes sense

While Francisco Lindor has given his all to the New York Mets since 2021, the team has not reciprocated. Since 2021, the Mets have finished below a .500 record twice and are in line for a third in 2026. They’ve also missed the playoffs four times, including this season.

Lindor is in the middle of a down year, totaling 51 hits for nine home runs and 25 RBI while batting a .238 average. He’s also dealt with significant injuries, including a left calf strain that held him out for roughly two months.

Love it or hate it, Lindor is beyond his prime years with a hefty five-years remaining on his 10-year, $341 million contract. He is owed $32.4 million per year until 2031.

Will the Yankees pull the trigger?

The Yankees have a need at shortstop in what is a thin position for them. Anthony Volpe has struggled and also dealt with injuries, leaving Jose Caballero as the primary starter this season. ESPN’s Jorge Castillo noted that a trade between the New York squads addresses several needs.

“The Yankees need to address shortstop and could use another difference-making player with Aaron Judge nursing a rib injury. Lindor, who has full no-trade protection at this point, can stay in New York and play for a contender. And the Mets would be able to shed a big contract while breaking up the Lindor dynamic with Juan Soto, which clearly is not working.”

We’ll know around 6:00 p.m. EST on Monday evening whether the Lindor rumors will extend to the offseason or not.

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