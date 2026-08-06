Gianni Infantino Out as President of FIFA in 2026? Kashi Says No

Arguably the most controversial and impactful figure in the world of futbol, FIFA President Gianni Infantino continues to face heat, forcing Kalshi to open a market on whether he’ll remain president by the end of 2026.

Kalshi's FIFA market currently favors Infantino to remain president through the end of the year at 76%. The market opened on July 30th, and Infantino's price has risen above 50% to be removed numerous times since then.

Will Gianni Infantino be out as FIFA president this year? - Kalshi

Yes 25%

No 76%

The market will grade on whether Infantino is still the president of FIFA by the end of 2026. Trading $10 profits $28 if Infantino is not president by the end of the year and $2.93 if he is.

Facing backlash

Most recently, several futbol associations around the world were calling for Infantino to be removed as the FIFA president. This came after Infantino proposed the “FIFA Forward Enterprise,” a subsidiary to handle the commercial rights for all FIFA events, including the World Cup.

FIFA planned to sell a roughly 20% stake to investors worth about $4.2 billion based on a $20 billion evaluation.

Following the proposal, though, UEFA, CONCACAF, and CONMEBOL, among several other futbol associations, threatened to boycott and opposed the deal. This forced Infantino and FIFA to pull back on their proposal.

FIFA sticking with Infantino

Despite the backlash and multiple pushes for Infantino to step down, FIFA officials continue to back him as the president moving forward. Infantino and FIFA released a written statement in support.

“FIFA Secretary General and members of the FIFA Management Board in attendance reaffirmed their full support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as the only official elected by the 211 FIFA Member Associations. In turn, the FIFA President reiterated his full support for the FIFA Secretary General and the FIFA Administration for their necessary and outstanding work in the delivery of his vision.”

Reports also say Infantino sent written apologies to the council for not consulting with them before his proposal.

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