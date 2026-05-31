The Stanley Cup Finals are officially set with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes set to square off in the Finals starting on Tuesday.

Looking ahead to who is going to win the Stanley Cup on Kalshi, Carolina is a massive favorite of 59% while Vegas sites at 42%.

Stanley Cup Championship Market - Kalshi

Carolina Hurricanes 59% ($10 risk to win $7.00)

Vegas Golden Knights 42% ($10 risk to win $14.00)

What does this market mean?

Outside of just the payouts, these percentages represent who is favored. Carolina, with the highest percentage, is the heaviest favorite on the board, while the Knights, at just 42%, are the underdog.

How we got here

Carolina leads the way on the board and for good reason. They have the second-ranked overall offense in the NHL with 296 goals scored and a +61 goal differential during the regular season. To this point in the playoffs, they’ve outscored their opponents 42-21 while averaging over 3.00 goals per game. They've only lost one game in the playoffs.

Vegas isn’t the team that many expected coming out of the regular season. They were a mid-tier team throughout the year, with just a +15 goal margin at 365-250. They have picked things up on offense in postseason play, outscoring their opponents by a +20 margin at a 58-38 goal count. Their sweep of the season-best Avalanche was the biggest surprise of the postseason.

As far as goaltending goes, both Carolina and Vegas are on opposite ends of the table, with the Hurricanes allowing the least amount of goals of playoff teams that have played in 10+ games. Vegas, with 38 goals allowed, are 12 off from Montreal's leading 56 goals allowed.

Of teams that have played 10+ games in the playoffs, Carolina has the highest save percentage as well, at .932.

Something to keep in mind

While this was early in the regular season, Vegas and Carolina did meet back in October, where the Golden Knights got the best of the Canes both times, and convincingly at that. Vegas outscored Carolina by a 10-4 total margin, winning their first game 4-1 and 6-3 in their second meeting.

Rest could also play a factor. By the time the Stanley Cup Finals begin on either June 2, Vegas will have been resting for at least a week, while Carolina will have a four-day turnaround.

Carolina is an overwhelming favorite of 59% at Kalshi to win Game 1 at home.

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