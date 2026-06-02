Injury Graph: Kalshi Optimistic About Mitchell Robinson Playing Game 1

There has been plenty of speculation ahead of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs regarding Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson and his availability after suffering a broken right pinky finger.

Many have questioned whether or not Robinson will be a go for Game 1. With the questions and concerns continuing to pour in on Robinson, Kalshi has their stance with plenty of optimism towards the 7-foot big man suiting up in San Antonio for the opening game.

Mitchell Robinson Next Game Played - Kalshi

Before June 4, 2026: 78%

Before June 6, 2026: 88%

Before June 9, 2026: 92%

Before June 11, 2026: 97%

Before June 14, 2026: 98%

Before June 17, 2026: 98%

Before June 20, 2026: 98%

The markets on Kalshi correspond with the schedule of the NBA Finals, with each game being one day after the corresponding game. With the finals starting on June 3rd, those wanting to take action on Robinson to suit up for Game 1 would select the “Before June 4, 2026” option at 78% ($10 to win $2.55).

As far as any details go on how Robinson broke his finger, they were not released to the public outside of being deemed not basketball-related. As far as when it happened, NBA insider Shams Charania first reported it on May 28th, three days after the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he played in all four games. On May 29th, it was reported that Robinson underwent surgery.

Where the optimism comes into play

In the same report from Charania that stated that Robinson underwent surgery, he also states that Robinson planned to play in Game 1 with a brace on his injured right hand.

Knicks insider Stefan Bondy also reported that Robinson was doing individual workouts at practice with a brace on his hand as well. Bondy also reported that head coach Mike Brown made it known that he’ll need to be cleared by the medical staff before he can officially suit up.

Robinson was spotted warming up with a brace on his finger before Game 1.

The importance of Robinson

Robinson played in 60 games in the regular season, missing 22 games dealing with a mixture of ankle and foot injuries.

In the 22 games that Robinson missed, the Knicks went 13-9. As a team, the Knicks are averaging 44 rebounds per game compared to 46 rebounds with him on the floor. He also has an impact on their total blocks per game, with a 4.1 average without him and 4.7 with him.

The Spurs and Knicks will tip off Game 1 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. A status update on Robinson should be out well before then.

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