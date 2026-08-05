Jackson Koivun Near Top of Wyndham Championship Kalshi Trade Market

The 2026 Wyndham Championship marks the fifth tournament on the PGA Tour for Jackson Koivun since turning pro in June. Following his impressive start through his first four tournaments, Kalshi’s Wyndham Championship market has seen enough to price Koivun towards the top of the board.

Kalshi prices Koivun at 5.9% to win the Wyndham Championship. This is a massive step forward from his 4% opening price to win the Rocket Classic last week. Trading $25 on Koivun to win the Wyndham Championship at the time of writing, profits $372.45.

2026 Wyndham Championship - Kalshi

Cameron Young 9.1%

Jackson Koivun 5.9%

Hideki Matsuyama 4%

Ben Griffin 3.2%

Ryan Gerard 3.2%

High expectations

Koivun comes into this one making the cut in three of his four starts, including his last three. To this point, he’s played at the:

John Deere Classic : Missed Cut (+1)

: Missed Cut (+1) ISCO Championship : T10 (-12)

: T10 (-12) 3M Open : 1st (-25), set 72-hole tournament scoring record)

: 1st (-25), set 72-hole tournament scoring record) Rocket Classic: T31 (-8)

Course familiarity

This is not Jackson Koivun’s first time playing the Sedgefield Country Club. Koivun played in last year's Wyndham Championship as an amateur and finished T5, going -14. He finished ahead of several notable names, including Hideki Matsuyama, Ben Griffin, and Ryan Gerard, who he sits ahead of on the trading market this time around.

Standing in his way

Only Cameron Young stands above Koivun in the market and in the way of Koivun winning his second tournament in five starts as a pro. Young won the 2025 Wyndham Championship at -22. Young comes in as the world's No. 3 ranked golfer and on fire.

Young has wins in 2026 at the Players Championship and Cadillac Championship. He’s also remained fully competitive in his recent tournaments, finishing second at the Open Championship and T8 last week at the Rocket Classic.

The Wyndham Championship tees off on Thursday, August 6th, from the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

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