Jackson Koivun Skyrockets in Kalshi Market to Win Major Next Year

One of the PGA’s fastest up-and-comers, Jackson Koivun, continues to find success at every level of his game, and Kalshi’s PGA market backs that. Kalshi favors Koivun to win a major next year at 54%.

After his T29 finish at the Wyndham Championship, Koivun’s price to win a major next year jumped over the 50% mark, going from 49% to 54%. The market settles if Koivun wins either the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, or the Open Championship in 2027. Trading $10 profits $8.69 if he wins one of the four.

Will Jackson Koivun win a major next year? - Kalshi

Yes 54%

No 46%

Success at all levels

Koivun has found success at every step of his golf career with 17 total individual championships. His 17 titles break down into five junior/amateur wins, 11 collegiate wins at Auburn, and one professional win on the PGA Tour.

Junior/Amateur wins

2019 UHY St. Louis Junior

2021 Northern California Junior Championship

2021 Jack Burke Jr. Invitational

2022 Rolex Tournament of Champions

2023 Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship

College Freshman wins (2024)

Pinehurst Intercollegiate

Wake Forest Invitational

SEC Championship

Inverness Intercollegiate

College Sophomore wins (2025)

SEC Golf Championship

NCAA Auburn Regional

College Junior wins (2026)

Amer Ari Invitational

Gators Invitational

The Hayt

Mason Rudolph Championship

Ford Collegiate

SEC Golf Championship

PGA wins (2026)

3M Open

Success on the Tour

Since turning pro early out of Auburn, Koivun has only one missed cut at the John Deere Classic, which was his first tournament as a professional. Since then, he finished T10 at the ISCO Championship, won the 3M Open, T31 at the Rocket Classic, and T29 at the Wyndham Championship.

Before turning pro, he played in several PGA tournaments as an amateur dating back to 2024 with nine appearances. Four of his nine amateur starts were top-15 finishes, all in 2025: the John Deere Classic (T11), ISCO Championship (T6), Wyndham Championship (T5), and Procore Championship (T4).

He does have major experience already, having played in the 2025 and 2026 U.S. Open as an amateur. He missed the cut in 2025 and finished T23 in 2026.

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