Jarren Duran Trade Prediction Market Moves Up on Kalshi

Add Jarren Duran to the list of Boston Red Sox players linked to trade rumors ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Kalshi made an aggressive push overnight towards Duran being traded, shifting his price up to 32%.

Considering Duran was priced at 10% just a day ago, the 22% jump on Kalshi’s MLB next team market should not go unnoticed.

Will Jarren Duran get traded?

Yes 32%

No 91%

The market grades two days after the trade deadline on August 5th based on whether Duran is traded or not. Trading $10 on him being moved by the deadline profits $15.41 if he is.

Not viewed highly

Kalshi spiked Duran’s market following the Boston Red Sox trade for Curtis Mead in exchange for Connelly Early. However, this could have been more of a reactionary shift with one major report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan stating that teams are not high on Duran’s trade value.

“Duran's value in teams' models isn't very high. It would be more about the prospects than him.”

It’s no secret that Duran has struggled. While his 13 home runs and 54 RBI are in line with what he’s done through his career, he’s averaging a career low .196 batting average and second-lowest OBP of .254.

Is a trade worth it?

At this point, it may not be worth moving Duran with how he’s turned a corner, as well as how Boston is playing right now. In July, Duran’s numbers have dramatically improved with a .210 average and .284 OBP. He’s also notched 15 RBI this month on 13 hits.

As for Boston, just a month ago, things looked rough with a 31-45 record and well outside of playoff contention. Since June 23rd, Boston has gone on a 24-5 run, bringing its record to 55-50 and three games into the playoff race.

Not the only trade rumor

Outside of Duran, Sony Gray, Aroldis Chapman, and Willson Contreras have all drawn trade rumors. Especially Gray and Chapman, who have seen their prices listed over 50% recently, before Kalshi repriced them.

The Red Sox are in the middle of a road series against the Athletics, which ends on Thursday, before a trip to LA to take on the Dodgers.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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