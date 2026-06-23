Jaylen Brown Now Favored to Stay in Boston on Kalshi

Another blockbuster move in the works? Following the Boston Celtics' failed attempt to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kalshi is suggesting that Jaylen Brown could be the next MVP-caliber player on the move, though his odds of staying with the Celtics are strongest...for now.

Reports indicate that Boston offered Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks for Giannis. Milwaukee ultimately chose Miami’s deal instead.

Jaylen Brown Next Team - Kalshi

Stays with Boston or Retires 41%

Houston Rockets 14%

New Orleans Pelicans 12%

Portland Trail Blazers 10%

Atlanta Hawks 8%

Los Angeles Clippers 6%

Kalshi’s NBA market will settle based on which team Jaylen Brown is with by October 23, 2026. As it sits, Boston is favored to keep Brown and not move him.

Why Brown stays in Boston

If it ain't broke, don’t fix it. Boston does not need to trade Brown, given their success. He’s coming off an MVP-like season where he finished sixth in voting after putting up 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. Boston won the 2024 NBA Finals with Brown winning the Finals MVP.

Boston has never missed the playoffs with Brown on the roster. That includes six ECF appearances and two NBA Finals appearances in 10 seasons.

The case for a trade

This is now the second reported time that Boston has tried to trade away Jaylen Brown. In 2022, Brown was offered in a package for Kevin Durant, and again now for Giannis. Rumors suggest Brown is unhappy after Boston offered him in trades twice despite his success.

Pushing the trade narrative, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says a bidding war could erupt for Brown. Shams Charania continued on Get Up, saying that Boston needs to trade Brown after two failed trade attempts.

"The Celtics and Jaylen Brown will have hard conversations moving forward about the fallout from a trade that didn't happen. ... You've gotta get a deal done if you're the Celtics–At minimum, there will be some fallout from this.”

Linked teams

Two teams on the board that are linked to Jaylen Brown and have been throughout the Giannis saga are the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks. Both teams were mentioned as potential third teams in a deal to acquire Brown. Atlanta, especially since it is his hometown.

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