Jets Misery Extension: New York Not Favored to Make Playoffs for Years on Kalshi

Either open a high-yield savings account or trade on when the New York Jets will break their 15-year playoff drought. Both take a few years to see significant profit, with Kalshi suggesting the Jets postseason drought could end in three seasons.

Kalshi’s NFL market lists different seasons with the percentage chance the Jets make the playoffs.

New York Jets To Break Playoff Drought

2028-29 season 20%

2026-27 season 18%

2027-28 season 16%

2030-31 season 13%

2029-30 season 12%

The market will grade based on which season the New York Jets clinch a playoff spot. The 2028-29 season currently offers the best chance to end the drought. A $10 stake on them to make it that year profits $35.33. But if they make the playoffs before that, that is a loss.

Where the NYJ currently sit

Like every New York Jets offseason, there are highs and lows. This offseason, the NFL Draft and free agency are the highlights.

New York landed notable names from this draft class, starting with LB David Bailey, TE Kenyon Sadiq, and WR Omar Cooper in the first round and CB D’Angelo Ponds in the second round. They graded out favorably over all seven rounds. Momentum continued with free agency additions of edge Joseph Ossai, LB Demario Davis, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Leveling out the positives though, signing Geno Smith as QB1. The Jets originally drafted Smith in 2013 and kept him for four seasons.

A QB away?

The classic “a quarterback away” argument lives on for New York and could see some traction as soon as this season. Amongst the Jets' draft picks was QB Cade Klubnik, who was once a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With New York seeing nearly 10 different starting QBs during this playoff drought, A mid-season switch from Geno to Klubnik wouldn’t shock anyone.

The verdict

With such a young team, Kalshi suggests this young team needs at least two more years of development before the longest active playoff drought in the NFL potentially ends.

Throughout the drought

During the 15-season drought, they’ve finished below a .500 record in 12 of them and in fourth place in the AFC East eight times. The franchise’s second and third worst win totals came inside that stretch at 2-14 in 2020 and 3-14 in 2025.

Six different head coaches have tried to break the streak and all have failed.

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter SIBONUS at sign-up — you only need a $1 deposit and $20 in trades to unlock your $10 bonus.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.