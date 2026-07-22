Joe Ryan Trade Prediction Market Moving Up on Kalshi

The only thing on the rise for the Minnesota Twins as of late is Joe Ryan’s price to be traded on Kalshi. Ryan ranks as one of the top trade candidates ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and the Twins could look to cash in all things considered.

Ryan sits at exactly 50% to be traded on Kalshi’s MLB trade market, which is the third highest on the board. His price rocketed in just three days, going from 29% to his current 50% price, with the state of the Twins in jeopardy coming out of the All-Star break.

Will Joe Ryan be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 50%

No 70%

Kalshi has an August 5th deadline set for when a Joe Ryan trade would need to happen before grading the market. A near-even return of $9.32 is offered on a $10 trade for him to be moved.

Minnesota in jeopardy

The Twins stand on the brink of disaster. After a strong 9-4 finish to the first half of the season, they sat just one game below .500 and in position to make a run at a wild card spot.

Coming out of the break, it’s been old habits with a 1-3 stretch in the last four games and outscored by a massive 12-31 margin. Joe Ryan’s worst game of the season against the Cleveland Guardians highlighted the collapse, where he tied a franchise record with six home runs allowed. He also became the 12th pitcher in MLB history to allow six home runs in a game as well.

As things currently sit, Minnesota is two games out from a wild card spot, and Joe Ryan is on an expiring contract. Should Minnesota continue its streak of losses without trading Ryan, he’ll likely walk in free agency. The Twins could capitalize on this by selling and getting value back.

The next month for Minnesota is a tough one as well, with upcoming tilts against the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, and San Diego Padres, all fighting for playoff spots as well. They’ll also face some of the league's best in the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves.

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