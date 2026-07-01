Joey Chestnut’s Hot Dog Total on Kalshi is Nearing Record-Breaking Number

The man with the stomach of steel takes center stage once again on the Fourth of July as Joey Chestnut enters his 21st Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Kalshi’s hot dog market lets offers selections on exactly how many hot dogs Chestnut will eat. The market settles “Yes” if he reaches or exceeds the chosen threshold.

Joey Chestnut Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest: Total Eaten - Kalshi

60+ 88%

65+ 82%

70+ 56%

72+ 41%

74+ 20%

76+ (ties or breaks world record) 17%

78+ 8%

80+ 4%

82+ 2%

Trading on Chestnut to tie or break his own record of 76 hot dogs and buns eaten would profit $84.07 at a $10 trade.

Chestnut’s hot dog eating career at a glance

In his 20 previous Fourth of July hot dog eating contests, he’s claimed victory 17 times and has broken several records in doing so. He first broke the record for most hot dogs eaten in 2007 with 66. He has since broken his own record seven times. This year he’s looking to beat the 76 hot dog and bun record he set in 2021.

His age and stomach may finally be catching up. Though he’s hit 70 hot dogs seven times in his career, he’s fallen short in two of his last three contests since 2022. He did not compete in 2024.

Extreme heat could hurt his performance as New York gears up for a 98-degree high on Saturday. The mixture of extreme heat, large crowds, and a bloated stomach may not sit well with Chestnut’s chances of a high number.

Other Major League Eating records

Chestnut isn’t just a hot-dog legend. He holds roughly 55 active Major League Eating records across dozens of foods. Below are some of his notable records outside of hot dogs.

Hard-boiled eggs: 141 in 8 minutes

Apple pie: 4.375 (3 lbs) in 8 minutes

Krystal hamburgers: 103 in 8 minutes

Jalapeno poppers: 118 in 10 minutes

Fish tacos: 30 in 5 minutes

Pastrami sandwiches: 25 in 10 minutes

Poutine: 28 lbs in 10 minutes

Gumbo: 15 bowls in 8 minutes

Cheesesteak egg rolls: 46 in 8 minutes

Coverage for the Nathan’s Famous 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest begins at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+, with ESPN2 coverage beginning at noon ET.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.