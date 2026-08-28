Josh Jacobs' Odds to Play in Week 1 at Kalshi Prediction Market Tank After GM's Comments

Serious trouble faces the Green Bay Packers as authorities charged Josh Jacobs with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property. Following the charges, Kalshi’s NFL market adjusted Jacobs’ price to play in Week 1.

The price was driven down even more following comments from Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. Jacobs currently has a 51% chance to suit up in Week 1, a 30% drop compared to earlier in the week.

Will Josh Jacobs play in Week 1? - Kalshi

Yes 51%

No 54%

Kalshi settles the market on whether or not Jacobs plays in Week 1. A $10 trade on Jacobs playing offers near even money at $9.54 at the time of writing.

Continued uncertainty

Jacobs was never a sure thing to play in Week 1, even before he was officially charged. Kalshi held his price around the 80% mark since opening in early August. Not only did the charges play a role in his price coming down, but Brian Gutekunst's comments about preparing for Jacobs not being available fueled it even more.

"I'm pretty confident we can sustain (a Jacobs suspension)," Gutekunst said. "We'll deal with that when that comes, but we've obviously been preparing in case that happens. At the same time, I feel really good about the guys we got in that room, and I think we could survive that."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told reporters, "We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review."

While the NFL has issued no official word on a suspension, it’s worth noting that the NFL has suspended Kareem Hunt, Von Miller, and Ezekiel Elliott in similar situations.

Josh Jacobs is coming off the third-lowest rushing total of his career: 929 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 4 yards per carry. Should Jacobs face suspension, look for MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and Pierre Strong Jr. to all see action.

The Packers kick off the regular season in Week 1 on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

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