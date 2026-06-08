Kalshi Makes Vegas Golden Knights Massive Favorite in Stanley Cup Odds

There’s been a massive swing in the Stanley Cup champion prediction market with the Vegas Golden Knights not only taking over as the favorites to win the series over the Carolina Hurricanes, but by a massive 25% margin.

Stanley Cup Finals Winner - Kalshi

Vegas Golden Knights 63% ($10 to win $5.23)

Carolina Hurricanes 38% ($10 to win $14.58)

Through three games in the series, Vegas is currently up 2-1, which would explain why they are favored on Kalshi’s NHL prediction market. However, the massive line movement came following their win in Game 3.

After a 0-0 start following the first period, Vegas exploded for four straight goals in the second and held on to that massive lead until roughly seven minutes left in the game. At the 7:03 mark of the third period, Carolina scored an improbable three goals in 39 seconds, setting a new record for the fastest three goals in Stanley Cup Finals history.

Vegas ultimately won in overtime.

Market movement

The market between these two has not stopped shifting. Carolina initially came into the series leading at 57.1% to Vegas’ 43.1%. After the Golden Knights won Game 1, they flipped and Vegas was a 58.6% favorite. After Carolina evened up the series at 1-1, they took over as a 54.8% favorite.

Now with Vegas winning Game 3 and a slight 51% favorite to win Game 4 at home on Kalshi, they have a 64% chance of capturing their second Stanley Cup trophy in franchise history.

Where Game 4 sits

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 4 - Kalshi

Moneyline: Vegas Golden Knights (51%) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (50%)

Spread: Vegas Golden Knights -1.5 (29%)

Total: 5.5 Goals

This has been nothing short of a spectacular Stanley Cup Finals, with each game coming down to the wire. Game 1 was decided by a Golden Knights goal in the final five minutes, while both Game 2 and Game 3 needed overtime to decide a winner.

That said, there have been two consistent trends to take note of in each of the three finals games to this point: the underdogs have covered the spread in each game, and the goal total has gone over 5.5 each time as well.

Vegas currently holds a slight goal total lead over Carolina head of Game 4, with 13 total goals scored to Carolina’s 12.

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