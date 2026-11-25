Thanksgiving Day is arguably the best day of the NFL season, and it’s a loaded slate from start to finish this year. The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in a crucial NFC North battle. The Dallas Cowboys have a chance to cut into the NFC East standings against the Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen finish the day as the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Kalshi’s NFL market covers all three games, with the Bears, Cowboys, and Bills favored.

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Crucial NFC North showdown

With the Minnesota Vikings losing in Week 11 to the San Francisco 49ers, it leaves the winner of this one in sole possession of first place in the division. The Bears are the more complete team with a top-10 offense and defense this season at 26.2 points scored and 19.7 points against.

While the Lions are an undefeated 6-0 at home this season, they’ve survived several close calls, with four of those games decided within a touchdown.

Can the Cowboys cut into the Giants NFC East standings?

The Cowboys are rolling after a 51-30 win last week against the Tennessee Titans. Dallas can feed off that momentum against the Eagles with a major offensive advantage. The Cowboys have a +13.9 scoring advantage over Philadelphia, with 30.6 points per game. The Eagles' defense has also not stepped up this season, allowing 343.6 total yards and 23.7 points per game.

The significance here is that a win would cut the Cowboys closer to the New York Giants in the NFC East standings. Dallas is two games back from the top spot in the division. With the Giants upcoming schedule featuring games against the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, this could be a crucial win for them.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen adds another chapter

This is tied for the closest game on the slate with a 2.5-point spread. Both the Bills and Chiefs come in as top-10 offenses and defenses. Both are also coming in off win streaks, with Buffalo winning its last six and scoring 30+ in four of them, while Kansas City has won its last three with 30+ in each of them.

This is the 11th all-time matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen with an even 5-5 record between the two. However, in the four regular-season meetings, Josh Allen holds a 4-1 lead.

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