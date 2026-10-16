Kalshi NHL Stanley Cup Prediction Market: Familiar Faces Bunched on Top

We’re in the early stages of the 2026-27 NHL season, and some of the league's best are bunched at the top of Kalshi’s Stanley Cup Finals market. The Colorado Avalanche pace the board with a 12% chance to win.

Behind the Avs are the reigning champion Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, and Florida Panthers, who won the previous two titles. All have a 10% chance to win and make up the only four teams with a 10% chance or higher. A $10 trade profits $68.46 on the Avalanche to win and $84 on the Hurricanes, Oilers, and Panthers.

2026-27 Stanley Cup Finals winner - Kalshi

Colorado Avalanche 12%

Carolina Hurricanes 10%

Edmonton Oilers 10%

Florida Panthers 10%

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All contenders at the top

All four are established contenders. At the top, the Avs have made the postseason in nine straight seasons, with a Stanley Cup Finals win in 2022. They had the best record in the NHL last year and are coming off a surprise exit in the conference finals last season.

The Carolina Hurricanes are coming off the franchise's second Stanley Cup championship in history. They’ve notched eight straight playoff appearances with four conference finals appearances and the championship season last year.

The Oilers, although a consistent contender in recent seasons, have failed to win a Stanley Cup since 1990, which was their fifth championship. Over the last seven seasons, Edmonton has reached three conference championships and won two of them, but hasn't won a title.

The Panthers round out the 10%+ teams as one of the most dominant teams over the last several years. Since 2020, they’ve been to the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons, with the exception of an injury-plagued 2025-26 season. Prior to last season, though, they made three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and won two of them.

Where things sit early on

Early in the season, the Hurricanes lead the league with a 6-1-1 record and a league-leading 13 points. Edmonton is 5-0-1 with 11 points, followed by Colorado at 4-2-1 with nine points. Of the top four on the board, the Panthers are off to the slowest start at 3-2-2 with eight points.

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