LeBron James’ free agency continues to ramp up prediction markets, and this time, Kalshi is offering lines on who will break the news. This market is one of many being offered on James free agency outside of just which team he’ll sign with.

LeBron himself is favored to announce his decision on Kalshi's NBA market, sitting at a 55% price to do so. The rest of the board features his agency, Klutch Sports, NBA insiders, and family members.

Who will be the first to announce LeBron James’ next team? - Kalshi

LeBron James 55%

Klutch Sports (including Rich Paul) 22%

Shams Charania 18%

Brian Windhorst 2%

Chris Haynes 1%

Dave McMenamin 1%

LeBron’s immediate family (excluding him) 2%

Adam Schefter <1%

Adrian Wojnarowski <1%

Bill Simmons <1%

Trading $10 on LeBron to announce his free agency decision himself offers $7.61 in profit. Kalshi requires a formal announcement from one of the listed event contracts. Leaks, rumors, or non-official statements don’t count. Kalshi will then verify timestamps across outlets.

Previous free agency announcements

If there’s one thing that we know, it’s that LeBron James does not do anything ordinary when it comes to his free agency. We’ve seen obscure announcements time and time again.

In 2010, we had ESPN’s “The Decision” TV special, where LeBron famously said, “I’m taking my talents to South Beach” when signing with the Miami Heat.

After four years and two championships with Miami, James announced his return to Cleveland himself in a first-person essay on Sports Illustrated titled, “I’m coming back to Cleveland.”

Following his four-year stint in Cleveland, James took a more low-key route when signing with the Los Angeles Lakers through a once sentence press release from Klutch Sports reading:

“LeBron James, four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA finals MVP, fourteen-time NBA All-Star, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.”

With James potentially entering his last year in the NBA and this decision being a basketball decision rather than financial, it’s hard to imagine anyone other than himself making this announcement. Right now, the market says he'll end up with the Miami Heat, but that's been changing weekly.

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