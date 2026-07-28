Kalshi PGA Tour Rocket Classic Prediction Market Places Jackson Koivun Among Top 5

It was only a matter of time before Jackson Koivun captured his first win, which came last week at the 3M Open. In response, Kalshi has him among the top-5 strongest prices to win the Rocket Classic.

Koivun’s 4% price is the fourth highest on Kalshi’s Rocket Classic board, sitting behind Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup, and Xander Schauffele. At that price, a $10 trade on him to win would profit $224.25 if he wins a second tournament in a row.

Rocket Classic Winner - Kalshi

Cameron Young 7.5%

Chris Gotterup 4.7%

Xander Schauffele 4.4 %

Jackson Koivun 4%

Si Woo Kim 3.8%

Feeding off momentum

It’s hard not to circle in on Koivun to win again after his first win in his third career start as a professional, which followed a T10 finish at the ISCO Championship.

In winning the 3M Open last week, he set the 72-hole scoring record at 259, going -25 with rounds of 64, 68, 61, and 66. He also held off World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler by three strokes. After beating Scottie, he noted the crowd’s doubts.

“All throughout the crowd I kept hearing, 'Scottie's coming, Scottie's coming,'” Koivun said. “I just tried to tone that out and keep playing the golf I knew I could.”

This is not the first time this year that Koivun finished -25. Before turning pro, during his time at Auburn back in February, he went -25 at the Amer Ari Invitational. His previous best was also in 2026, where he won the SEC Championship at -19.

Koivun's outstanding amateur career coupled with his dominant win in his third event as a professional even has people discussing him as a potential Presidents Cup pick.

The field ahead

Making up the field are 21 of the top-50 ranked players, including Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley, and Wyndham Clark.

The Rocket Classic tees off on Thursday, July 30th, from the Detroit Golf Club and runs until August 2nd.

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code SIBONUS at registration to earn a $20 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

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