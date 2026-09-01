Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Trade Week 1 College Football With a $35 Bonus

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Week 1 of the 2026 college football season kicks off with more than 90 games across Labor Day weekend, and you can trade the action with a welcome offer from Kalshi. New users can claim a $35 bonus when they use the Kalshi promo code SI35 during registration and complete $25 in trades. As of Tuesday, September 1, this prediction market promos offer gives you extra capital to trade on marquee matchups like LSU versus Clemson or Oregon versus Boise State. The code is required to claim this welcome offer.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Week 1 College Football

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward terms designed to get you trading immediately on college football outcomes. You must be at least 18 years old and a new Kalshi user to qualify for this welcome offer. The code is required at registration, and you'll need to complete identity verification before you can fund your account and begin trading.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your Kalshi account

Complete $25 in trades on any available markets, including college football games

Finish your $25 in trades within seven days of registration

Receive your $35 bonus credit regardless of whether your trades win or lose

Use your bonus funds within seven days before they expire

Let's say you deposit $35 and immediately trade $25 on LSU to beat Clemson at 7:30 PM ET Saturday night. Whether LSU wins or loses that matchup, you'll still receive your $35 bonus once the trade settles. If you want to trade another $5 on Boise State versus Oregon at 3:30 PM ET that same afternoon, you'll meet your $25 trading requirement and unlock your bonus. Your bonus funds then give you additional capital to explore other prediction market opportunities beyond college football.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 for College Football Trading

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading Week 1 college football games:

Visit Kalshi's registration page and enter your email address, phone number, and the promo code SI35 Provide your Social Security Number and residential address to complete identity verification Submit a government-issued ID and selfie through the Know Your Customer (KYC) process Add funds to your account using a supported payment method like a debit card or cryptocurrency Place your first trade on any college football market, such as Ohio State versus its Week 1 opponent or any other game on the slate Complete $25 in total trades within seven days to trigger your $35 bonus credit Use your bonus funds on additional trades across sports, politics, culture, or other available markets

Once your bonus is credited to your account, you have seven days to deploy those funds before they expire. Many traders use their bonus capital to explore new prediction markets they haven't tried before. For a detailed comparison of Kalshi's features and how it stacks up against competitors, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.