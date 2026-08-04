Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Up To $500 in Bonuses for Trading on Prediction Markets

Tuesday's sports calendar brings a full slate of action across both the MLB and WNBA, making it the perfect time to explore Kalshi promo code opportunities. As of Tuesday, August 4, new traders can claim up to $500 trading bonus when they sign up with code SIBONUS. This welcome offer lets you dive into prediction market promos while trading on marquee matchups like the Dodgers versus Cubs at Wrigley Field and the Toronto Tempo taking on the Golden State Valkyries. The code is required to unlock your bonus, and you'll need to complete qualifying trades to claim your reward.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Tuesday's Games

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS gives new users the chance to earn up to $500 in trading bonus funds. To qualify, you must deposit at least $25 and complete $25 worth of trades within seven days of registration. The bonus itself is awarded regardless of whether your trades win or lose, so you keep the bonus funds even if your prediction on the Dodgers-Cubs game or any other matchup doesn't pan out.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming your bonus:

You must be 18 years or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify for the offer.

Enter the code SIBONUS during registration to activate your welcome bonus.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie through KYC checks.

Deposit at least $10 and trade at least $25 in contracts within seven days of signing up.

Your bonus is credited to your account after you meet the trading requirement and can be used across any available market.

Bonus funds must be used within seven days of being credited, or they expire.

Bonus amounts are random and awarded at Kalshi's discretion; only a small number of users receive the maximum $500.

Let's say you deposit $50 and trade $25 on the Yankees-Cardinals game on Tuesday. Your bonus gets credited regardless of the outcome, giving you extra funds to explore other markets like the Brewers-Pirates matchup or even the WNBA game between Toronto and Golden State.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus for Tuesday's Action

Getting started with your SIBONUS code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on Tuesday's MLB and WNBA action:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to input the code SIBONUS during registration to activate your welcome offer. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID and take a selfie to complete KYC verification. This process is standard across regulated trading platforms and typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $25 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. You'll have immediate access to deposit your funds and begin trading. Place your first trade: Head to the markets and trade on Tuesday's games. You could trade on the Dodgers-Cubs pitching duel, the Brewers' matchup against Pittsburgh, or any other available contract. Once you complete $25 in trades, your bonus is credited to your account. Use your bonus: After your bonus is credited, you have seven days to use it across Kalshi's prediction markets. Explore sports contracts, politics markets, or culture events with your bonus funds.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown of features and offerings.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.