Kalshi Promo Code: Trade MLB and WNBA on Tuesday, August 18 for a $20 Bonus

Tuesday's MLB and WNBA slate offers plenty of action, and you can trade it all with a welcome bonus. The current Kalshi promo code is SIBONUS, which unlocks a $20 bonus when you sign up and trade at least $20 on the platform. As of Tuesday, August 18, this prediction market promos offer gives you extra capital to explore trades across the full slate of games. You'll need to enter the code during registration and complete your qualifying trades within seven days to unlock the bonus.

Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions specified by Kalshi. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Tuesday's MLB and WNBA Games

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value. You deposit at least $20, trade at least $20 worth of contracts on any available markets, and Kalshi credits your account with a $20 bonus once you meet those terms. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, so you can use it to explore new markets without worrying about the outcome of your initial positions.

Tuesday's slate gives you plenty of opportunities to complete your qualifying trades. The Yankees-Orioles matchup opens the evening with AL East implications, while the Dodgers-Rockies late game at Coors Field offers a high-scoring environment. You could place a single $20 trade on any of these games, or spread your $20 across multiple matchups. The Fever-Tempo WNBA game provides another option if you want to diversify your trades beyond baseball.

Here are the key terms you need to know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 years or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration

Deposit at least $20 to your account

Complete at least $20 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $20 bonus will be credited after your trades settle

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies regardless of trade outcomes

If you trade $20 on the Yankees-Orioles game and your position loses, you still receive the $20 bonus. If your trade wins, you keep those winnings and add the $20 bonus on top. Either way, you unlock the bonus once your trade settles and you meet the seven-day deadline.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus and Start Trading Tuesday's Games

Claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, verify your identity, fund your account, and place your first trade on Tuesday's slate:

Create your Kalshi account. Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security number, and residential address. Make sure to enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification. Kalshi requires Know Your Customer (KYC) verification before you can trade. Upload a government-issued ID and take a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Deposit funds into your account. Once verified, add at least $20 to your Kalshi wallet using a debit card, PayPal, or another supported payment method. You'll have immediate access to your funds. Place your first trade on Tuesday's games. Browse the available markets for Yankees-Orioles, Dodgers-Rockies, Fever-Tempo, or any other Tuesday matchup. Execute a $20 trade to meet your bonus requirement. Your trade will settle based on the game outcome, and your $20 bonus will be credited to your account once the trade closes. Use your bonus within seven days. After your bonus is credited, you have seven days to deploy it across any available prediction markets on the platform.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.