*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code VIP60 and unlock a $60 bonus by trading $25. A code is required, and it beats the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes offer. As of Saturday, November 28, this is one of the top prediction market promos available, and Georgia Tech vs. Georgia is the perfect first trade.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is simple to use. Register with the code, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 in qualifying trades. The $60 bonus is then credited to your account whether those trades win or lose.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia tips off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, and I treat it as trade No. 1 for this offer. No. 1 Georgia (10-1) has won four straight games by at least 19 points. Georgia Tech (3-8) is coming off a 50-29 loss to Wake Forest and may start Graham Knowles, who has never made a career start at quarterback.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

The offer is available in all states and Washington, D.C., except Utah, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan and Washington.

Identity verification is required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

You must deposit at least $10.

You must complete $25 in trades within seven days of registering.

Once granted, the bonus credit must be used within seven days or it expires and is forfeited.

Here is how it could play out on this game. Say you put $25 on Georgia to win at about 97%. If the Bulldogs win, your trade settles as a winner and the $60 bonus lands in your account. If Georgia Tech pulls off a stunner, you still receive the $60 bonus because the reward does not depend on your trade outcome.

Friends can also earn rewards by sharing links. Check out the Kalshi referral code page to see how that works. The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is the way to go for new users who want the biggest welcome bonus.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Kalshi Market Prices

Here are the current Kalshi prices for Saturday's 3:30 PM ET game in Athens:

Moneyline: Georgia Tech at about 3% and Georgia at about 97%.

Spread: Georgia at about -35.5 points, priced near 50%.

Total: 55.5 points, with the Over priced near 50%.

Georgia has allowed an SEC-best 13.9 points per game, while Georgia Tech yields 31.5. That gap explains why the spread sits above five touchdowns. Prices move often, so check Kalshi for the latest numbers before you trade.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Claiming the Kalshi promo code takes only a few minutes. I had my account set up and funded before I even picked my first market. Follow these steps to get started:

Create your account. Click the offer link on this page and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration. You will add your email, mobile number, Social Security number and home address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you must complete a quick identity check. Have a government-issued ID ready, and you may also need to submit a selfie. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I used PayPal, and my funds showed up right away. Trade on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia. Open the game page for the 3:30 PM ET matchup on Saturday. Choose the moneyline, spread or total market and place at least $25 in trades. Collect your bonus. After your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus. Use it within seven days on any available market, from college football to politics and culture.

Still weighing your options? See how the platform stacks up in this breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.