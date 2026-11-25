*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 to trade $25 and unlock a $60 trading bonus on the Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL slate. The code is required, and this offer is live as of Wednesday, November 25. At $60, it beats the $25 offered by most competing prediction market promos , a $35 edge. Start with Packers vs. Rams on Thanksgiving Eve.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Packers vs. Rams

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is required, and you must enter it during registration. Deposit at least $10, then complete $25 in qualifying trades. Kalshi credits the $60 bonus no matter whether those trades win or lose.

The NFL's first-ever regular-season Wednesday-before-Thanksgiving game is a natural first trade. The Green Bay Packers visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 25. Treat that game as trade number one, then use the rest of the holiday slate to finish the offer.

Here is how the outcomes play out. Say you put $25 on the Rams to win at 57 cents per contract. If Los Angeles wins, each contract pays $1, and you keep the profit on top of your bonus. If Green Bay wins, that trade settles at zero, but your $60 bonus still lands because the offer only requires the $25 in trades.

Keep these terms in mind before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification are required. This may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

Bonus credit expires if you do not use it within seven days of receiving it.

The $60 bonus is awarded regardless of the outcomes of your qualifying trades.

Available in 49 states and D.C., excluding Utah, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan, & Washington.

VIP60 works wherever Kalshi accepts new accounts.

The holiday schedule gives you plenty of ways to finish the $25. The Bears visit the Lions on Thursday at 1:00 PM ET, and the Eagles meet the Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET. Chiefs vs. Bills follows at 8:20 PM ET, and Broncos vs. Steelers wraps things up on Black Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

Want to sweeten the deal? Check out the Kalshi Kalshi referral code page for more ways to earn once your account is active. After the bonus lands, you can use it across sports, politics, culture and other event contracts.

Kalshi Market Prices for Thanksgiving Week NFL Games

Here are the current Kalshi prices for the first three games on the Week 12 holiday slate. The numbers reflect the percentage chance the market assigns to each outcome.

Packers @ Rams (Wednesday, 8:00 PM ET): The Rams are the favorite on the moneyline at 57%, while the Packers sit at 43%. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point spread favorite at 53%, and the total is set at 44.5, with the Over at 51%.

Bears @ Lions (Thursday, 1:00 PM ET): Chicago holds a slight edge on the moneyline at 55%, compared with 45% for Detroit. The Bears are 2.5-point favorites at 51%, and the total is 55.5, with the Over at 50%.

Eagles @ Cowboys (Thursday, 4:30 PM ET): Dallas is a strong moneyline favorite at 78%, while Philadelphia sits at 22%. The Cowboys are favored by roughly 8.5 points at about 50%, and the total is around 48, with the Over at about 50%.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Before Packers vs. Rams

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes. I signed up, verified my identity and funded my account before tipoff, and the process was smooth from start to finish. Follow these steps to lock in your $60 bonus and trade on the Thanksgiving Eve opener:

Create your account. Click any link on this page to open the Kalshi sign-up page, then enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security number and residential address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so it requires Know Your Customer verification. Be ready to submit a photo of a government-issued ID and possibly a selfie. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or cryptocurrency. I added a little more than the $25 needed so I had room to explore other markets. Place your first trade. Open the Packers vs. Rams market for the 8:00 PM ET kickoff and pick a side. Trade at least $25 in total, either in one trade or spread across several games. Receive your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days on any available market, including the Thursday and Black Friday games.

Still deciding where to trade? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how the two leading prediction markets stack up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.