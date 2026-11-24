The Kalshi promo code VIP60 unlocks $60 in bonus credit when you complete $25 in trades. A code is required, and new users can claim it Tuesday, November 24, to trade on NBA Cup games and Week 12 of the NFL. That beats the $25 offered by most other prediction market promos , adding $35 more in bonus credit.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for NBA Cup and Thanksgiving NFL Trades

The Kalshi promo code is simple to use. Enter VIP60 during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 in qualifying trades. Kalshi then credits your account with $60 in bonus funds, no matter whether those trades win or lose.

Tonight's NBA Cup slate gives new users a strong place to start. Detroit visits Orlando at 7:00 PM ET, Boston visits Washington at 8:00 PM ET, and Dallas visits Denver at 10:00 PM ET. Group play ends Friday, so every game matters for teams chasing a spot in the eight-team knockout bracket.

The Boston-Washington game stands out because the two teams are heading in opposite directions. Washington has won three straight regular-season games after an eight-game skid, while Boston has lost four in a row. Boston may also be without Mitchell Robinson, who is questionable with an illness. That makes this a tempting target for your first $25 trade.

Here is a look at what could happen with that first trade. Say you put $25 on Boston to win at about 79 cents per contract. If Boston wins, each contract pays $1, and your trade settles in the green. If Washington pulls off the upset, your trade settles at a loss, but you still receive the full $60 bonus because the offer does not depend on the outcome.

Football fans have plenty of options too. Green Bay visits Los Angeles at 8:00 PM ET Wednesday on Netflix, then Thursday brings Chicago at Detroit at 1:00 PM ET, Philadelphia at Dallas at 4:30 PM ET, and Kansas City at Buffalo at 8:20 PM ET. Denver visits Pittsburgh on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, and the slate continues through Monday night.

Keep these terms and conditions in mind before you sign up:

A code is required. Enter VIP60 during registration.

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

The offer is available in all states plus DC, except Utah, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan, & Washington.

Account registration and identity verification are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering.

The $60 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted, or it expires.

The bonus is awarded regardless of the outcome of your qualifying trades.

The Boston-Washington game works well as Trade 1, and you can spread the rest of your $25 across other contracts if you prefer. Existing users can also look into a Kalshi referral code to earn extra rewards by inviting friends. After your bonus lands, use it on the Thanksgiving NFL games, such as Chiefs-Bills in the holiday night finale.

Kalshi Market Prices for Celtics-Wizards

Here is where the market stands for Boston at Washington, which tips off at 8:00 PM ET. All figures come from current Kalshi pricing.

Moneyline: Boston is priced at about 79%, while Washington sits at about 21%.

Spread: Boston is favored by about 10.5 points, with the market priced at about 50%.

Total: The market sets the line at about 217.5 points, with the Over priced at about 50%.

The market sees Boston as a clear favorite despite its four-game losing streak. A 50% price on both the spread and the total suggests traders view those lines as evenly balanced.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code for NBA Cup and Thanksgiving NFL Games

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Wednesday's NBA Cup action:

Create your account. Click the link on this page and register with promo code VIP60. You will enter your email, mobile number, Social Security number and home address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you must confirm your date of birth, address and identity. That may include uploading a government-issued ID and a selfie. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I used PayPal when I signed up, and my funds showed up right away. Find your market. Open the sports section and select the Boston at Washington game, or pick another NBA Cup or NFL contract. Place your first trade. Trade at least $25 on the market of your choice. Once your trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus. Use your bonus. Put your bonus credit to work within seven days on Thanksgiving NFL games or other markets, including politics and culture.

Still deciding where to trade? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket to see how the two platforms compare.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.