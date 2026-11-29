*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

New users who claim the Kalshi promo code VIP60 can turn a $25 trade into a $60 bonus on NFL Week 12 Sunday. A code is required, and the offer is live as of Sunday, November 29. That is $10 more than most rival prediction market promos , and it makes Kalshi promo codes from the competition look light.

Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Unlocks $60 for NFL Week 12 Sunday

The NFL's Week 12 Sunday slate has 10 games, and the action starts with six games at 1:00 PM ET. Baltimore visits Houston, the New York Giants face Indianapolis, and Atlanta meets Minnesota. Jacksonville hosts Tennessee in an AFC South clash, and the Jets visit the Dolphins.

The late window features New England at the Chargers and Washington at Arizona. The marquee game arrives at 4:25 PM ET, when the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers host the 6-4 Seattle Seahawks in a key NFC West showdown. Sunday Night Football wraps the day at 8:20 PM ET, with the 6-4 Browns welcoming the Raiders in Cleveland.

I treat this game as trade 1 of my welcome offer. That means my first qualifying trade can come on any NFL Week 12 Sunday market, and I can keep trading through the week to finish the $25 requirement.

Here are the key terms I checked before signing up:

A code is required. Enter VIP60 during registration.

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

The offer is available in all states and DC, except Utah, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan and Washington.

Account registration and identity verification (KYC) are required. This may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registering.

The $60 bonus posts after your qualifying trades settle.

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted. Unused credit expires.

The bonus is awarded whether your qualifying trades win or lose.

Here is how it plays out in practice. Say I trade $25 on the 49ers to beat the Seahawks. If San Francisco wins, I collect my payout and still get the $60 bonus. If Seattle pulls the upset, my trade loses, but the $60 bonus still lands in my account.

That bonus can then go toward other markets, including the Browns and Raiders on Sunday Night Football. It also works on non-sports markets like politics and culture. Friends who want to join can also look into the Kalshi referral code for details on how referrals work.

NFL Week 12 Sunday Market Prices on Kalshi

Kalshi's current markets for three of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET games show where traders see the value. Here is how the numbers look right now.

Saints at Bengals (1:00 PM ET): Cincinnati is the favorite at roughly 82%, while New Orleans sits near 18% on the moneyline. The Bengals' spread is about -10 at roughly 50%. The total is about 49.5, with the Over near 50%.

Falcons at Vikings (1:00 PM ET): Minnesota is priced at 75% on the moneyline against 25% for Atlanta. The Vikings' spread is -6.5 at 51%. The total is 41.5, with the Over at 49%.

Titans at Jaguars (1:00 PM ET): Jacksonville is the heavy favorite at roughly 89%, compared with about 11% for Tennessee. The Jaguars' spread is about -14.5 at roughly 50%. The total is about 49, with the Over near 50%.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for NFL Week 12 Sunday

The sign-up took me only a few minutes, and I was ready to trade before the early window kicked off. Follow these steps to claim the offer and place your first trade on Sunday's games.

Create your account. Register through the sign-up link on this page and enter VIP60 when prompted. You will add your email, mobile number, Social Security number and home address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you will confirm your date of birth, address and identity. That may include a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I added a little extra so I could explore markets beyond sports. Place your first trade. Pick an NFL Week 12 Sunday market, such as the 49ers and Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET or the Browns and Raiders at 8:20 PM ET. Trade at least $25 in total within seven days of registering. Collect your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days before it expires.

Still weighing your options? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket to see how the two platforms compare.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.