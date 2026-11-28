*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

New users who enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 can trade $25, get $60 on the Iron Bowl. A code is required. As of Saturday, November 28, this beats most Kalshi promo codes, which pay only $25. Check out more prediction market promos too.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Auburn vs. Alabama

The Iron Bowl gives new users a perfect first trade. No. 6 Alabama (9-2, 6-2 in the SEC) hosts Auburn (7-4, 4-4) at 7:30 PM ET in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide could clinch a spot in the SEC championship game with a win, plus some help from Texas and Tennessee.

Here is how the offer works. You sign up with the code VIP60, deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades. Kalshi then credits your $60 bonus, and it pays out whether your trades win or lose.

Say you put your $25 on Alabama to win. If the Crimson Tide beat the Tigers, your contract settles at $1 per share and you collect the profit. If Auburn pulls the upset, your trade settles at $0, but you still receive the $60 bonus once the trade settles.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the promo code VIP60 during registration.

The offer is available in all states plus DC, except Utah, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan and Washington.

Account registration and identity verification are required. Kalshi may ask for a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete $25 in trades within seven days of registering.

Your $60 bonus must be used within seven days of being granted. Unused credit expires.

The Iron Bowl counts as trade 1 of your welcome offer. If you want to stretch your bonus, you can use the leftover credit on other markets across sports, politics and culture. Friends who want to join in can also look into the Kalshi referral code for additional ways to earn.

The matchup itself offers plenty to trade on. Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has thrown for 2,480 yards and 21 touchdowns against six interceptions this season. He is managing an ankle injury, but coach Kalen DeBoer said he is "in a good spot" after sitting out the 47-0 win over Chattanooga.

Auburn knows how to rattle a favorite. The Tigers stunned Georgia 27-24 on October 17 by winning the turnover battle three to zero. Coach Alex Golesh calls turnovers "the biggest key to winning," and Alabama gave the ball away four times in its loss to Tennessee. Still, Auburn has dropped six straight in this rivalry and has not won in Tuscaloosa since 2010.

Auburn vs. Alabama Kalshi Market Prices

I checked the current Kalshi markets for the Iron Bowl, set for 7:30 PM ET. Here is what the market shows:

Moneyline: Alabama 84%, Auburn 16%

Spread: Alabama -15.5 (about 50%)

Total: 49.5 points (Over about 50%)

The market gives Alabama an 84% chance to win outright. The spread and total both sit near even money, so traders see the margin and the scoring as toss-ups.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for Auburn vs. Alabama

Claiming the welcome offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your $60 bonus before the Iron Bowl kicks off at 7:30 PM ET.

Create your account. Register through the links on this page and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during sign-up. You will provide your email, mobile number, address and Social Security number. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so it requires KYC verification. Have a government-issued ID ready, such as a driver's license or passport. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method, including debit cards, PayPal or crypto. I added a bit more than $25 so I could try a few other markets. Place your first trade on Auburn vs. Alabama. Open the Iron Bowl market and choose your side. Complete $25 in total trades within seven days of registering. Collect your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60. Use it within seven days on any available market.

I cleared my own bonus with a single $25 trade on one game, and it posted to my account right after the trade settled. Still comparing platforms? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket to see how the two stack up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.