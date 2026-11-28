*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

New users who register with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 can trade $25 and get a $60 trading bonus on Michigan vs. Ohio State. A code is required, and this offer is live on Saturday, November 28. It beats the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes offer, and it ranks among the top prediction market promos available.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Michigan vs. Ohio State

The Salvage Bowl is here. Five-loss Michigan visits fading No. 21 Ohio State in Columbus at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, and the Buckeyes will play without quarterback Julian Sayin because of an elbow injury. Ohio State (7-4, 5-3) has lost three of its past four games, including a 31-28 setback at Nebraska last week. Michigan (6-5, 3-5) stunned unbeaten UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime and now looks to save a season under first-year coach Kyle Whittingham.

The Kalshi welcome offer rewards you for placing qualifying trades, and The Game gives you a natural first trade. I treat this matchup as trade one. The $60 bonus is guaranteed once you meet the terms, no matter whether your trades win or lose.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

You must use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

The offer is open in all states plus DC, except Utah, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan and Washington.

Account registration and identity verification are required. Kalshi may ask for a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering, and those trades must settle.

After you meet the terms, Kalshi credits the $60 reward to your account.

You must use the bonus credit within seven days of receiving it, or it expires.

Here is how it plays out with this game. Say you place a $25 trade on Ohio State to win at the current price. If the Buckeyes win, your contract pays out and you still get the $60 bonus. If Michigan pulls the upset, your trade loses, but the $60 bonus still lands in your account once the trade settles.

Friends can also share the love. Check out our guide to the Kalshi referral code to see how referrals work on the platform.

The Game has plenty of storylines to shape your trades. Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, the Heisman Trophy front-runner, is the Big Ten's career leader with 44 receiving touchdowns and 4,040 receiving yards. Whittingham called him a generational talent, and his defense must contain Smith to give Michigan a shot. The Buckeyes still have a path to the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth, but it requires a win and specific results in seven other Big Ten games.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Kalshi Markets

Here are the current Kalshi prices for Michigan @ Ohio State, set for 12:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: Michigan 22%, Ohio State 78%

Spread: Ohio State -10.5 (47%)

Total: 37.5 points (Over 48%)

Kalshi prices reflect the market's implied probability. Ohio State sits at 78% to win, while Michigan trades at just 22%. Prices move as news and trading activity change, so check the market before you place your trade.

How To Claim the Kalshi Promo Code for Michigan vs. Ohio State

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes. I signed up, verified my account and placed my first trade in one sitting. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Create your account. Click a link on this page to reach Kalshi's sign-up page. Enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 when prompted, then add your email, mobile number, Social Security number and home address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you must complete a quick identity check. Have a driver's license or passport ready. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or crypto. I recommend adding enough to cover $25 in trades. Place your first trade. Open the Michigan @ Ohio State market and choose your side, whether that is the moneyline, the spread or the total. Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days. Collect your bonus. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus. Use it within seven days on any available market.

Once the bonus lands, you can explore Kalshi's other markets across sports, politics and culture. Want to see how the platform stacks up against a rival? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.