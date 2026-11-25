*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 gives new users a $60 trading bonus after $25 in qualifying trades. A code is required. As of Wednesday, November 25, this is one of the strongest prediction market promos available. It beats the $25 bonus most competing Kalshi promo codes offer, so use it on Packers vs. Rams.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Packers vs. Rams Thanksgiving Eve

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is simple to use, and a code is required. You must enter VIP60 during registration to qualify for the $60 bonus. The offer is open to new Kalshi users who are 18 or older.

The Packers vs. Rams game is a great place to start. Green Bay and Los Angeles both enter at 6-4, and the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game kicks off at 8:00 PM ET at SoFi Stadium. Your first trade on this matchup counts as trade 1 toward the $25 requirement. Netflix streams the game exclusively, so grab your snacks and settle in.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

You must enter the code VIP60 during registration.

Account registration and identity verification (KYC) are required. You may need to submit a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete at least $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registering.

Your trades must settle to unlock the bonus.

The $60 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted. Unused credit expires and is forfeited.

The bonus is awarded whether your qualifying trades win or lose.

Available in 49 states and D.C., excluding Utah, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan, & Washington.

VIP60 works wherever Kalshi accepts new accounts.

Here is how it plays out with this game. Say you trade $25 on the Rams to win at 57%. If Los Angeles wins, your contract pays out, and you still receive the $60 bonus. If Green Bay wins, your trade loses, but the $60 bonus still lands in your account once the trade settles.

Friends can also boost their sign-up experience with a Kalshi referral code , though the VIP60 code is the one to use for this welcome offer. I tested the signup flow myself and had my account running in a few minutes. After my first trade settled, I used the bonus funds to explore other event markets, including politics and culture, which you will not find at traditional sportsbooks.

The matchup has plenty of storylines to trade on. Jordan Love and the Packers want to bounce back from a 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL MVP, leads a Rams team that has won four straight heading into its bye week.

Green Bay also owns a five-game winning streak over Los Angeles, including a 24-19 win at SoFi Stadium in 2024. The Packers hold the NFC's seventh and final playoff spot, while the Rams sit just outside the picture. That tension should make the contract prices move all night.

Kalshi Markets for Packers vs. Rams

Here are the current Kalshi prices for the Packers vs. Rams game at 8:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: Green Bay Packers 43% / Los Angeles Rams 57%

Spread: Rams -2.5 (53%)

Total: 44.5 points (Over 51%)

The market leans toward the Rams at home, but the gap is modest. A 43% price on Green Bay shows traders still respect the Packers' recent dominance in this series. The total sits just above even on the Over, so traders expect a fairly balanced scoring night.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code for Packers vs. Rams

Follow these steps to claim the $60 bonus and place your first trade on Packers vs. Rams:

Create your account. Register through the link in this article and enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during sign-up. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security Number and residential address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so it requires KYC verification. Be ready to upload a government-issued ID and, in some cases, a selfie. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or cryptocurrency. I deposited a little more than $25 so I could try several markets. Place your first trade on Packers vs. Rams. Open the game market and trade on the moneyline, spread or total. This first trade counts as trade 1 toward your $25 requirement. Complete $25 in trades within seven days. Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use your bonus within seven days. Put your bonus credit to work on other sports, politics or culture markets before it expires.

Still comparing platforms before you sign up? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket to see how the two stack up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.