The Kalshi promo code VIP60 gives new users a $60 trading bonus after $25 in qualifying trades, and tonight's Chiefs vs. Bills game is a prime place to start. A code is required. As of Thursday, November 26, this beats the $25 bonus most rival Kalshi promo codes offer by $10, making it one of the top prediction market promos available.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Chiefs vs. Bills

Kansas City visits Buffalo tonight in the Thanksgiving finale. Kickoff is set for 8:20 PM ET at Highmark Stadium on NBC. The 9-1 Bills lead the AFC, while the 8-2 Chiefs trail close behind, so the game carries real weight for playoff seeding.

I treat this game as trade one of the welcome offer. Make your first qualifying trade on the Chiefs vs. Bills moneyline, spread or total, then finish the remaining qualifying trades on other markets if you need them. The $60 bonus arrives whether your trades win or lose.

Here is what that looks like in practice. Say you put $25 on Buffalo to win and the Bills hold off Kansas City. Your trade settles in the green, and the $60 bonus lands in your account. Say you back the Chiefs instead and Buffalo wins. The trade settles as a loss, but you still collect the full $60 once the trade settles.

The matchup gives traders plenty to chew on. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes meet for the 11th time, and their head-to-head record is tied 5-5. Buffalo has won six straight games and averaged 31 points during that stretch. Kansas City has scored at least 34 points in three consecutive victories.

The history cuts both ways. Buffalo has won the past five regular-season meetings, but Kansas City has taken the past four postseason matchups. That split gives traders a real debate, and Kalshi lets you act on whichever side you believe.

The red zone could decide this one. Kansas City owns the top-ranked red-zone defense and has allowed touchdowns on just 36% of opponents' possessions. Buffalo scored touchdowns on two of five red-zone trips in Sunday's 26-9 win over Miami, so finishing drives is a clear question mark.

The ground game matters too. Buffalo brings the league's second-ranked rushing attack at 146.9 yards per game. Kansas City will be without Kenneth Walker III for a third straight game because of a groin injury, which keeps rookie Emmett Johnson in a big role. Johnson has topped 100 rushing yards in each of the past two games.

Kansas City has held opponents under 14 points six times this season. That defensive résumé makes the total an interesting market, especially against a Buffalo offense averaging 31 points during its win streak.

Keep these key terms in mind before you sign up:

You must enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration.

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user.

The offer is available in all states plus DC, except Utah, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan and Washington.

Account registration and identity verification are required, which may include a government-issued ID and a selfie.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of registering.

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted. Unused credit expires and is forfeited.

Looking to share the platform with friends? Check out the Kalshi referral code page for details on how referrals work alongside the welcome offer.

Chiefs vs. Bills Kalshi Market Prices

Here are the current Kalshi markets for tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup at 8:20 PM ET:

Moneyline: Kansas City 40%, Buffalo 60%

Spread: Buffalo -2.5 (54%)

Total: 44.5 points (Over 56%)

Kalshi prices reflect the market's implied probability. Buffalo sits as the favorite on the moneyline at 60%, while traders lean toward the over on a 44.5-point total at 56%.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for Chiefs vs. Bills

Claiming the welcome offer takes just a few minutes. I had my account up and running quickly, and you can be ready well before kickoff. Follow these steps to lock in the $60 bonus and trade tonight's game:

Create your account. Use the links on this page to reach Kalshi's sign-up page, then enter the Kalshi promo code VIP60 during registration. You will provide your email, mobile number, Social Security Number and residential address. Verify your identity. Kalshi is a regulated exchange, so you will confirm your date of birth, address and identity. This may include a photo of a government-issued ID and a selfie. Fund your account. Deposit at least $10 using a supported method such as a debit card, PayPal or cryptocurrency. I recommend depositing enough to cover $25 in trades so you can qualify right away. Place your first trade on Chiefs vs. Bills. Open the game market and pick the moneyline, spread or total. A single $25 trade on the game can satisfy the full requirement. Collect your bonus. Once $25 in trades settles, Kalshi credits the $60 bonus to your account. Use it within seven days on any available market.

Still weighing your options? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket to see how the two platforms compare.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.