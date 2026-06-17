Kalshi Signs Deal With Argentina Soccer for Messi's World Cup Run

Two giants in their respective fields came together as Kalshi announces an official partnership with the Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA) for the duration of the 2026 World Cup, which will run until the end of the tournament.

Kalshi announced its World Cup partnership in a joint Instagram post with Lionel Messi, with a caption that read:

“¿Historia, otra vez? Argentina. Kalshi. Seguí a Kalshi para la oportunidad de ganar una camiseta oficial de la Selección firmada.” This translates to, “History, again? Argentina. Kalshi. Follow Kalshi for a chance to win an official signed AFA jersey.”

What’s included in the deal

Kalshi is now an official sponsor of the AFA until the conclusion of the World Cup and can use Argentina’s famous white and sky blue colorway across its marketing campaigns moving forward. It will also include several joint social media posts, co-branding, and gives Kalshi rights to use AFA branding and other intellectual property in marketing materials.

Also in the deal, Genius Sports, the AFA’s official data and streaming partner, is supplying Kalshi with official sports data to help settle their market contracts.

Both Kalshi and the AFA issued statements after the announcement

"Kalshi is a leader in its category, and their decision to partner with AFA is a testament to the global strength our brand has built since 2017. Each new alliance of this caliber reinforces that the path we charted for AFA's international expansion is the right one, and that the world's leading organizations want to be part of it,” said Leandro Petersen, the AFA’s Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer.

"Argentina is the standard of excellence in world football. That's exactly who Kalshi belongs alongside. We're building the future of how people engage with live events, and partnering with the reigning champions of the beautiful game is the clearest signal we can send about where we're headed,” said Adam Barrick, Head of Sports Partnerships at Kalshi.

Where Argentina stands in Kalshi’s 2026 World Cup market

2026 World Cup Winner - Kalshi

France 19.1%

Spain 14.4%

Argentina 11.1%

Portugal 11%

England 10.4%

Argentina is coming off a sensational 3-0 win in its opening match against Algeria on Tuesday. Messi made history by scoring a hat trick (three goals), tying German legend Miroslav Klose for the most goals in World Cup history (16).

The win pushed Argentina’s price up 2.7%, to 11.1%, putting them ahead of Portugal and England into third place.

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