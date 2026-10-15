Kalshi vs Polymarket for Seahawks-Broncos: Which is Offering the Better Market?

Week 6 of the NFL kicks off on Thursday with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have a slight advantage across both Kalshi and Polymarket with slightly different prices as well.

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On Kalshi’s Thursday Night Football market, trading $10 on the Seahawks to win profits $7.01 while the Broncos profit $11.86. On the spread, the same trade profits $8.94 on Seattle to cover -2.5 and $9.32 on Denver +2.5. For the point total, it’s $8.94 on the over and $9.32 on the under.

Polymarket’s Thursday Night Football market profits $7.54 on Seattle and $12.73 on Denver at $10 trades. On the 2.5-point spread, $10 profits $9.61 on the Seahawks and $20 on the Broncos. On the point total, over 40.5 profits $9.32 while under nets $9.70.

Across the board, Polymarket offers a slightly higher potential profit on the same $10 trade for both sides of the moneyline, spread, and total.

Numbers show a wider margin

While the spread sits at just 2.5 points, both offensive and defensive numbers this season suggest a wider margin. Seattle (26.8 ppg) holds a +7.4 scoring advantage over Denver (19.4 ppg) this season. The Broncos offense has also had trouble pushing the ball up the field, averaging 269 yards per game. Seattle averages 328.0 yards per game.

Defensively, there are some similarities with Seattle allowing 21 points and Denver 22.2 points. However, Seattle still holds a clear edge in yards allowed, giving up just 251.2 per game to Denver’s 347.4.

Denver’s main talking point is the 2-0 overall and against-the-spread record at home. Seattle is 1-1 on the road outright and ATS.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. on Prime from Mile High Stadium in Denver.

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