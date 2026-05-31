Knicks Stock Trending Up on Kalshi Championship Board

It’s been a grueling last two and a half decades for the New York Knicks, with their last NBA Finals appearance in 1999, where they lost to the San Antonio Spurs. However, they can once again call themselves Eastern Conference Champions and now they have a chance at revenge against the Spurs in the finals.

While the Western Conference Finals needed a Game 7 to decide who moved on, the Knicks continue to see their graph on Kalshi move in a positive direction.

NBA Championship Market - Kalshi

San Antonio Spurs 63%

New York Knicks 37%

Reading the graph

San Antonio is the outright favorite to win their sixth NBA Finals at 63% ($10 to win $6) and have been favored since the Finals odds opened.

New York, meanwhile, has moved up fro 31% to 37% after the Spurs won the West. A $10 bet on them would profit 18 if the Knicks win the title.

Rest vs. Rust Factor

Some might take it more seriously than others, but it’s hard to ignore the rest factor for the Knicks. The Knicks have swept both the Philadelphia 76ers in the semifinals and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Ahead of the ECF, New York had from May 11 until May 19 off following their sweep of the Sixers.

Ahead of the semifinals, Philly battled through seven games against the Boston Celtics while the Cavs went through two seven-game series against the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks will now face another team coming off a seven-game series and will have that same eight-day rest period before the NBA Finals tip off.

Taking a glance at the numbers throughout the playoffs, the Knicks lead all playoff teams with a +19.3 scoring margin. Against San Antonio, they hold a +4.4 margin. They also have the number one-ranked defense in terms of points allowed per game at 100.6. The Spurs are at 105.1.

The Knicks are looking to win their first title since 1973. They lost in the 1994 and 1999 Finals. They beat the Spurs in the NBA Cup finals.

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