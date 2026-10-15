Kristaps Porzingis Trade Market on Kalshi Remains Low Amidst Unavailability

A name that sits low on Kalshi’s NBA trade market is Kristaps Porzingis. He currently has a 27% chance of a trade, which has come down since the initial market opened back in June.

Porzingis opened at a 34% chance of being traded and shot up to 50% just weeks later. His price has since come down, with his name falling out of trade rumors, though he's still very much in the news. Kalshi settles the market on whether he’s still with the Golden State Warriors by February 12. A $10 trade profits $18.30 if the Warriors trade him.

Will Kristaps Porzingis be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 27%

No 93%

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Signs pointing towards Porzingis staying put

The biggest sign of Porzingis remaining with the Warriors is he signed a two-year, $40 million contract extension after the Warriors traded for him last year. He proved his worth in 15 games, scoring 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks. That said, he has not been available for long stretches for them.

Golden State is in need of size, which is why they traded for Porzingis (7’2). Outside Porzingis, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg stands the tallest at 6’9. The rest of the wing and big-man depth (Draymond Green, Georges Niang, and Gui Santos) are all 6’7 or below.

Another factor hindering a trade is his health. In his 11 years in the league, he’s played fewer than 60 games six times. His health has declined in recent seasons, playing under 50 games in each of the last two years, including only 32 games in 2025.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Porzingis is out indefinitely with an undisclosed health issue. Two seasons ago, he contracted an upper respiratory virus during his time with the Boston Celtics, and it has impacted him since. The team is unsure when Porzingis will return to action.

His contract also plays a role in any potential trade. Despite signing a two-year, $40 million extension, only the first $20 million is fully guaranteed for this season. Just $3 million is guaranteed for the 2027-28 season, which is also a player option.

The Warriors have one preseason game remaining before tipping off the regular season on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

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