Kyle Whittingham Fired by Michigan? Kalshi Prediction Market Trending Up

From Go Blue to black and blue, Michigan has taken several punches this season, and Kalshi’s college football market is trending up on whether Kyle Whittingham will remain the Wolverines' head coach. Kalshi prices a 45% chance that Michigan fires Whittingham this season.

Kyle Whittingham came into his first season with a 6% chance Michigan would fire him. That price has since spiked nearly 40%. Kalshi settles on whether he is still with Michigan by February 1. A $10 trade that Michigan fires Whittingham profits $11.37.

Will Kyle Whittingham be fired from Michigan? - Kalshi

Yes 45%

No 99%

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Not living up to the hype

Many called Kyle Whittingham a ‘home run’ hire after a successful 22 years with Utah, where he went 177-88, including three 10+ win seasons in his final five years with the team. However, after coming into the season as the No. 16 team in the country, the Wolverines have quickly faded away.

Their struggles began in Week 1 with arguably the most controversial call in recent history. Michigan needed a questionable call from the refs to add time on the clock and then a Hail Mary to beat Western Michigan 13-12.

Michigan went on to start its season 3-0 before dropping its first two games in conference play to Iowa and Minnesota, where they were favored to win in both games.

Through five games, Michigan is 3-2 and has the second-worst offense in the Big Ten at just 23 points per game while averaging 315.8 yards. The defense has been the only bright spot this season, ranking top-5 in the conference in points allowed with 15.8 and second in yards allowed with 241.4 per game.

Looking at the rest of the season, Michigan still faces a tough road ahead against Indiana, Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State to finish the year.

How Michigan moves on from Whittingham

Michigan signed Kyle Whittingham to a five-year, $41 million contract averaging $8.2 million per season with 75% of it guaranteed. Per his contract, if Michigan fires Whittingham without cause, he’ll receive 75% of his remaining salary. If he leaves on his own before February 1, 2027, he’ll get a $5 million buyout, which decreases by $1 million every year afterwards.

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