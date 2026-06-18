Messi’s hat-trick. Mbappé’s brace — fireworks all around. Prediction markets now have them even for the Golden Boot.

Lionel Messi proved that age is just a number in his sixth World Cup appearance in Argentina's opening 3-0 win over Algeria. Kylian Mbappé became France’s all-time leading scorer with a brace in their 3-1 win over Senegal.

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Winner - Kalshi

Kylian Mbappe 23%

Lionel Messi 23%

Harry Kane 20%

With Kalshi’s World Cup market favoring them both at 23%, a $10 stake can return $31.21 in profit. If Messi and Mbappé tie, Kalshi will settle the tie with which player had more assists and fewest minutes played.

Messi madness

Messi scored his first World Cup hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 rout of Algeria. He scored in the 17th, 60th, and 76th minutes.

On the all-time World Cup goalscorers list, he tied Gerd Müller on his first score (14). His second goal moved him into a tie with Brazilian legend Ronaldo (15). His hat-trick goal tied Miroslav Klose as the all-time leader with 16.

As things sit following every team’s opening match, Messi leads with the most goals scored.

Mbappé makes history of his own

At just 27 years old, Kylian Mbappé’s two-goal performance moved him ahead of Olivier Giroud as France’s all-time national team goal scorer with 58 goals across 99 matches and counting.

Messi and Mbappé continue their Golden Boot race Monday, June 22. Argentina faces Austria while France has a match with Iraq. Each has higher than a 60% chance to win their respective match.

Others in striking distance

Six other players had multi-goal performances. Those include Folarin Balogun (USA), Kai Havertz (Germany), Yasin Ayari (Sweden), Elijah Just (New Zealand), Erling Haaland (Norway), and Harry Kane (England).

Harry Kane is the only one with a 20% chance close enough to Messi and Mbappé. The remaining are at 10% or lower.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $10 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.