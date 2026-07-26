Lane Johnson Retirement? Kalshi Says Coming Soon

One of the most decorated and respected offensive tackles in the NFL, Lane Johnson, has a retirement market open on Kalshi. By the numbers, the market is expecting him to finish out his contract before calling it a career.

Kalshi’s NFL retirement market lists Johnson’s most likely retirement date coming before the 2028-29 season with 77%.

Lane Johnson Retirement Date

Before 2029-2030 season 86%

Before 2028-2029 season 77%

Before 2027-28 season 17%

Before 2026-27 season 16%

Kalshi settles the market based on if he retires before one of the listed seasons or not. Circling in on the 77% for the 2028-29 option, A $10 trade profits $2.77.

Johnson committed for at least two seasons

Lane Johnson is fully committed to playing the 2026 and 2027 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. This comes after Johnson signed a 1-year, 25 million contract extension keeping him through the 2027-28 season.

Johnson himself shut down rumors that he would retire before the 2026-27 season. Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane first reported that Johnson is 100% playing this season.

Johnson suffered a Lisfranc injury last season, forcing him out of the Eagles' final eight games and Wild Card round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s also worth noting that he decided to return this season despite a major coaching change, legendary offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland no longer being with the team. The Eagles hired a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion and brought in a new staff under him, including Chris Kuper as the offensive line coach.

“As far as replacing Stout, it’s going to be hard to replace that kind of guy in my life, being the mentor and my coach all these years," Johnson said. "But with how our system is right now, there’s a lot to learn. I really like Coach Kuper a lot. And so I think hopefully our offense won’t be as stagnant as what it was last year, we’ll be able to evolve some.”

One of the best to ever do it

Many consider Lane Johnson one of the best, if not the best, right tackles in NFL history. His accomplishments speak for themselves as a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, three-time Second-Team All-Pro, and two-time Super Bowl Champion. All with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles selected Johnson with the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He has played and started 168 games and allowed just 20 sacks in his career, including just one career playoff sack.

He also holds the NFL record with 26 consecutive games without allowing a sack alongside 928 pass-blocking snaps.

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