LeBron an NBA Owner? Prediction Market Says Not Before 2030

Is there anything that LeBron James can’t do in the world of basketball? Well, prediction markets suggest that becoming a majority NBA owner before 2030 might be one of them.

Will LeBron James be a majority owner of a men’s pro basketball team before 2030? - Kalshi

Yes 19%

No 93%

At the massive underdog status at the NBA market on Kalshi, $10 on James to be a majority owner of an NBA team before 2030 is offering $39.78 in profit if he is and only $0.69 if he isn’t.

Linked to ownership

LeBron has been linked to NBA ownership for nearly a decade. In August 2016, James went on the “Open Run” podcast and told the host, “My dream is to actually own a team.”

A year later, he doubled down on that claim in an interview with The Athletic, saying that it’ll keep him within the game and that he’ll put players in a position to succeed.

“Why do I want to own a team? I think it’ll be cool. I’ll stay part of the game and still be able to put people in positions of power. I’ve always loved that, putting people in a position of power to feel like they can make a change and make things happen.”

In 2019, he told reporters, “ain’t no maybe about it," and again in 2022, he expressed his interest in the Las Vegas expansion team whenever the time comes.

A change of heart

With NBA owners and the Board of Governors approving votes to explore the possibility of a Las Vegas and Seattle expansion this offseason, the topic came up again.

Following a Los Angeles Lakers win over the Houston Rockets on March 18th, he was asked whether he was still interested in NBA ownership with expansion being discussed, and he said, “No, I’m not. Not at all.”

Before considering ownership, James would need to retire first. He also needs the backing of his partnering Fenway Sports Group, which said it was not interested in the expansion at the $7-$10 billion franchise fee.

Tied to ownership already

James has experience in ownership with his minority stake in Liverpool FC. In 2011, he partnered with Fenway Sports Group and received a 2% stake in the club.

In 2021, he expanded his ownership by trading his 2% stake in Liverpool for 1% ownership in Fenway Sports Group overall, which has ties to both the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins.

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