LeBron James Next Team Market Takes Drastic Turn on Kalshi After Latest Report

At 41, LeBron James still has the free agency and prediction markets buzzing after the latest shift. After multiple reports pointed to a Miami return, the Golden State Warriors jumped into the race.

Rumors of LeBron to Golden State have swirled for months. This is now their best shot on Kalshi’s Next Team market.

LeBron James Next Team - Kalshi

Golden State Warriors 47%

Stays With LA Lakers or Retires 35%

Cleveland Cavaliers 10%

Miami Heat 5%

An even return of $10.51 is offered on the Golden State Warriors being LeBron’s next team. The market settles on October 23, 2026, based on which team LeBron is with.

The Warriors have entered the chat

Draymond Green’s decision to decline his $27.7M player option sent Golden State’s trading price to land him soaring.

Things get even more interesting with Shams Charania reporting that Golden State is chasing LeBron and trying to trade for Anthony Davis from Washington, reuniting the former Lakers teammates in the Bay.

Ghosting the Lakers

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Get Up that the Lakers tried to meet with LeBron, but he has been “unavailable.”

“I don’t know why LeBron has not been available, but he has not been available for the meeting. Obviously, free agency begins tomorrow, so I am not assuming that LeBron for sure is playing next year. I am not assuming that there’s a reason why he has not met with them.”

Windhorst pointed directly at Golden State, saying that Draymond Green and LeBron are both represented by Rich Paul’s Clutch Sports and that Green opting out of his player option opens the window for them to offer James the $15 million MLE.

Cold in South Beach

Miami’s chances to land LeBron went from hot to ice-cold in days. Several reports indicated that Miami was not done making moves with LeBron James on the radar. James’ agent Rich Paul went on his Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman, saying:

"This team could look totally different. There’s a lot of work to be done. The one good thing about Miami is, when you talk about back filling a roster with minimums, who don’t want to go to Miami on a minimum?”

Miami rumors have gone silent since. The Warriors are now heating up.

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