The heart and soul of Argentinian futbol, Lionel Messi, officially announced his retirement from international play, meaning he will no longer suit up for the national team. After the news, Kalshi’s market on Messi playing for Argentina again fell to 9% from above 50% since the World Cup.

Will Messi Play for the Argentina National Team again? - Kalshi

Yes 9%

No 96%

Kalshi only counts official matches sanctioned by FIFA, CONMEBOL, UEFA, AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, or OFC. Friendlies, exhibitions, testimonials, charity games, and other non-competitive matches do not count. A $10 trade profits $78.49 if he does play and $.38 if he does not.

The announcement

On August 31, Messi took to Instagram with a handwritten note announcing his retirement from international play.

"After the time that has passed since the final, and after giving it a lot of thought, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the Argentina national team–"It was a decision that hurt -- and still hurts deep down -- but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all -- not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.”

He continued writing that he is at peace with the decision and proud to have represented Argentina. He also expressed that, with his father having passed on August 18, he was even more sure of his decision.

Messi finishes his international career playing 207 matches for 125 goals with a World Cup win in 2022 and two Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024.

A chance for one more?

While this announcement is as legit as can be, it’s worth noting that Messi briefly retired from international play in 2016 before reversing his decision. He was 29 years old at the time.

This time around, Messi is 39 years old. His next official chance would be the 2028 Copa América, at age 41. There are also World Cup matches being played in Argentina in 2030.

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